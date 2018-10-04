Cultivadores Latino Center offering counseling services

RANTOUL — A new counseling service has started at Cultivadores Latino Center, 555 S. Maplewood Ave.

Alpha Omega Counseling Services, Danville, has partnered with the Rev. Nelson Cuevas and his wife, the Rev. Esther Alejandro, of Cultivadores to serve the Champaign County area.

The center will provide DUI evaluations, risk education, drug counseling, family counseling and anger management classes in both English and Spanish.

The center is licensed by the Division of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

Both Cuevas and Alejandro are licensed counselors — Cuevas as a certified addiction counselor, and Alejandro as a licensed family counselor.

Alpha Omega is owned and directeda by Kerrich Kiley, a retired correctional officer from Danville.

“We saw the need in northern Champaign County, especially with the Spanish-speaking population,” Cuevas said. “With Prairie Center (a nonprofit substance abuse facility) no longer in existence, we saw the need to serve the English- and Spanish-speaking populations.”

All services are rendered in either English or Spanish.

Cuevas said they have begun counseling individuals from Rantoul, Champaign and Urbana.

Services are available only from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday by appointment by calling 217-369-9155.

