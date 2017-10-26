Fewer LIHEAP appointments in November

RANTOUL — Due to two holidays in November, staff from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will have only 26 Rantoul appointments for the month at Community Service Center in Rantoul.
People age 60 and older with disabilities and households with children 5 and under who need November appointments are being advised to sign up at the Brookens building in Urbana.
LIHEAP is administered by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
Comments
