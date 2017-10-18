RANTOUL — Brookstone Estates, Rantoul, will host a free educational workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, about the VA Aid and Attendance benefit.
The event is open to the public and will take place at the senior living community located at 300 Twin Lakes Drive, Rantoul.
Call 892-0011 to register.
