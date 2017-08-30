Next Champaign County recycling event approaches

CHAMPAIGN — Registration for the next Champaign County residential electronics recycling collection event — including most residents of the county — will begin online at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The actual collection will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Parkland College in Champaign.

Only those who register in advance can participate. This is the third time the registration process has been used, said Nichole Millage, Champaign’s environmental sustainability specialist.

The Oct. 14 event is open to residents of Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet, Savoy, St. Joseph, Bondville, Broadlands, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Ludlow, Ogden, Royal, Sadorus, Thomasboro and unincorporated Champaign County.

Residents of Allerton, Fisher, Foosland, Longview, Pesotum, Philo, Sidney and Tolono are ineligible because their village boards opted not to participate.

The registration website is: ecycle.simplybook.me. Residents can register for a 15-minute time slot between 8 a.m. and noon.

Millage said organizers hope to schedule about 1,280 participants to drop off items during the four-hour period, an increase of 80 from the last electronics recycling event in May.

“The reason we keep increasing is because now that we know about how many people cancel before it happens, we know that we can fit some more people in before the actual event happens,” she said.

Once residents register, she said, they will receive a confirmation email and/or text to confirm their appointment. Later, they will receive a postcard in the mail, approximately five to seven days before the event, confirming their participation. Participants need to bring the card with them with them to the event.

Those without Internet access should call 217-403-4780 to schedule an electronics drop-off appointment on Oct. 14, Millage said.

There is a 10-item limit for each participant in the recycling event. There also is a two-television limit, although all sizes, types and models will be accepted.

Other items that will be accepted include: all computers and accessories, networking equipment, ink and toner cartridges, DVD/VHS players, radios, stereo equipment, remote controls, MP3 players, iPods, e-readers, projectors, hand-held gaming devices, video game consoles, digital cameras, camcorders, cable and satellite receivers, cash registers, credit card readers, typewriters, adding machines, calculators, cell phones and accessories, telephones, telecom equipment, chargers, microwaves, Christmas lights and rechargeable batteries.

Items that will not be accepted include light bulbs, loose alkaline batteries, items containing freon, liquid-containing items, refrigerators, freezers and other “white goods,” thermostats and smoke detectors.

Approximately 100 volunteers will be working the event, Millage said, so there will be assistance provided in removing items from vehicles.

Organizers say they hope to have a local residential electronics recycling event every six months.

news@rantoulpress.com