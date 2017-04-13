Don't know where to turn for social services help? Fair might have answer

RANTOUL — Many local residents are at a loss as to what mental health and social service agencies are available in the area. An upcoming event will help to educate them.

The agencies will be represented in Rantoul at a Social Services Resource Fair set from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the cafetorium at Rantoul Township High School.

The event is sponsored by Community Service Center, RTHS and Rantoul City Schools.

While a similar event was held several years ago to address domestic violence issues, this is by far the biggest informational gathering of its kind held in Rantoul, said Andy Kulczycki, CSC director. More than 30 agencies will be present to address all manner of mental health and social service needs.

The University of Illinois School of Social Work is also involved in the planning.

“There’s been requests on the school side and our side,” Kulczycki said. “We felt it was a needed thing for the community. The purpose of this event is to inform area residents of the variety of mental health and social services available to them and their families in Champaign as well as Rantoul.”

The resource fair will focus on the various organizations that have a strong presence in the Rantoul area, particularly the ones that use the CSC office and work in the schools.

Kulczycki said local residents frequently inquire to Community Service Center staff about what help is available to them. He said staff from RCS and RTHS have also indicated they don’t know where students should be directed for help.

“So they end up calling RCS. But sometimes they don’t always call us,” Kulczycki said.

U of I social services intern Maggie Potter has been instrumental in putting together the resource fair, according to Kulczycki

Potter said all of the social service agencies that have been invited to attend have responded promptly.

“What I think is amazing is that all of the agencies we’ve invited say they will be there,” Potter said.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

