Rantoul church to celebrate 40th anniversary

RANTOUL — Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul will celebrate its 40th anniversary this Sunday, April 15.

On the third Sunday in April 1978 a group of Bible believers came together to form an independent Baptist church in Rantoul. The town was thriving as the Chanute Air Force Base was in full operation and the church, like many others, saw growth and was full of excitement about the future.

They named the new assembly Maranatha Baptist Church, looking forward to the promise of Jesus Christ returning with hope and excitement. The word “Maranatha” is an archaic Bible word that early Christians used to greet one another that indicated their faith in both the resurrection and return of their savior.

It means “Jesus is coming.”

“Though the village has changed since the close of the Chanute Air Force Base in 1993, the same spirit of love, hope and excitement exist among the current membership of the church that is located at 122 S. Chanute St.,” the Rev. Mark Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson, the church’s fifth and current pastor, has served the church and many people of Rantoul for almost 12 years.

The public is invited to celebrate the milestone at 11 a.m. and stay for a cake and punch fellowship following the service.

Anyone who has been influenced by the church — whether in recent days or years ago — is invited to attend.

Contact Wilkerson with questions at 217-893-9449 or 217-778-7014.

