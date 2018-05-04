Royal church to host Southern Gospel concert

ROYAL — Southern Raised Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Royal.

Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Southern Raised is a classically trained Southern Gospel family group made up of three sisters — Lindsay, Sarah, Emily — and their younger brother — Matthew — who play numerous stringed instruments and sing.

No tickets are required, but an offering will be collected to help the family grow its ministry.

Questions may be directed to Les at 217-841-3132 from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The church is located at 203 E. Church St.

