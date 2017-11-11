Community Thanksgiving service scheduled in Rantoul

RANTOUL — A community Thanksgiving service will be held in Rantoul.

The service is sponsored by the Ministerial Co-op, a group of area pastors.

It is scheduled at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Greater New Light Church, 1500 Sheppard Place.

Special guests will be the Lincoln’s Challenge Choir and the Greater New Light Choir.

The service, according to the Ministerial Co-op, is a time to give thanks to God for everything He is doing “in our hearts, in our churches, in our community, as well as in the hearts of our fellow community members.”



