Rantoul Lutheran church sets 3 play performances

RANTOUL — The two-character, one-act play “A Visitor at the Inn” will be presented three times this weekend at Rantoul’s American Lutheran Church.

The play is part of the church’s year-long celebration of the Protestant Reformation, which began in October 1517, when Martin Luther posted 95 theses in Wittenberg, Germany.

Lynn Podoll, who authored the play and is one of its characters, said he was approached by members of the planning committee from the church in February and requested that he do something for October that could be part of the church’s continuing celebration.

“They knew I had participated in a number of the productions at the Rantoul Theatre Group, and they knew I was Lutheran,” Podoll said. “After a lot of discussion and some false starts, we came up with the idea for this little two-character play.”

Podoll, who is from Rantoul, is cast in the role of The Visitor in each of the three performances. John Colwell of rural Ludlow will portray The Innkeeper at the Saturday service (5 p.m.) At the Sunday morning services (8:30 and 11), the role of The Innkeeper will be played by Eric Rodzen of Champaign.

All services are open to the public.

