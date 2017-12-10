Rantoul church to mark pastor's anniversary

RANTOUL — Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 Sheppard Place, will celebrate the second anniversary of its pastor, Otis Evans, and his wife at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the church.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Frank McSwain of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, Bloomington.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.