THOMASBORO — A 100th anniversary Fatima rosary rally begins at noon Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 100 Church St., Thomasboro.

The program will be held outside the church, weather permitting.

The rally will be one of more than 18,000 rosary rallies held at noon throughout America. The event is being held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the “Miracle of the Sun” at Fatima in 1917.

In case of bad weather, an alternate location will be arranged. Bring lawn chairs. For more information call Christine Walsh at 217-840-6749.

