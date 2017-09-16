Greater New Light sets revival, anniversary services

RANTOUL — Guest speakers are scheduled at two events planned at Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church.

Evangelist Elton McEwen, pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Magnolia, Miss., will speak during the church’s revival services at 7 p.m. Sept. 20-22.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the church will celebrate its 49th anniversary.

The Rev. William Johnson of Loving Missionary Baptist Church, Bloomington will be the guest speaker at 3:30 p.m.

Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1500 Sheppard Place.