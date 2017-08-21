ROYAL — National recording artists The Down East Boys will perform in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church, 203 E. Church St., Royal.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

The group, from Reidsville, N.C., has received 2017 Dove Award nominations for both Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

No tickets are required for the event. There will no admission fee to attend.

