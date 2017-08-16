AWANA registration to open at First Baptist

RANTOUL — Drop-in registration for the AWANA program at First Baptist Church will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

A registration fee of $10 plus $1 each week will be charged.

Parents may register their children at any time throughout the school year.

The program will begin Sept. 6.

AWANA meets from 6-7:20 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 401 Glenwood Drive.

The AWANA clubs help parents by teaching the Bible to children with the aim of making them spiritually strong with high morals and values. All children in the greater Rantoul community are invited to participate.

Ages 3 (and potty trained) through fifth grade are eligible to participate.