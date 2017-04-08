Longtime Illini favorite to speak at Rantoul church

Former standout University of Illinois linebacker J Leman will speak Saturday and Sunday at Christian Life Church, Rantoul.

RANTOUL — Truth be told, the local linebacking legend who never met a microphone he didn’t like still gets a little lumpy in the throat before delivering a big speech.

And then J Leman takes the stage.

“It’s a lot like a football game — you’re nervous until that first hit,” says the former Illini and Champaign Central Maroon. “You’re nervous because it’s the opportunity to impact someone, and I never want to take that lightly. I feel like I owe it to people that are there to bring my ‘A’ game.”

On Saturday, Aug. 5, four weeks before he returns to Memorial Stadium to call the first of back-to-back Illini games for the Big Ten Network (Sept. 2, Ball State), the son of Vineyard senior pastors Happy and Diane Leman will drive down from Chicagoland for a different sort of speaking engagement.

It’s at Rantoul’s Christian Life Church, founded by J’s folks’ longtime friends, the late John Bonacorsi and wife Barbara. This weekend is CLC’s annual men’s BBQ, and church leaders figured who better to talk to the group than No. 47, whose very first public speaking engagement was at the church years ago, the Rev. Barry Hinkle says.

Longtime CLC board member Al Vogelsang, of Gery & Al’s fame, made the call. Leman excitedly accepted — not only will he speak to the group Saturday, he’ll stick around for Sunday morning services at the Rantoul church (300 N. Maplewood Drive), preaching at both 9 and 10:45.

When he’s not calling games or running a business (he’s a distributor for USANA, which produces nutritional products and dietary supplements), Leman (UI ’07) can often be found on-stage. He has spoken to a variety of audiences — sports teams, faith groups, high school athletic directors, business people — on a range of topics.

Two of his favorites: failure (“I got cut seven times by five different teams in the NFL. I love to talk about how failure is not final”), faith and a few words of wisdom his dad used to share with J and his siblings (“Outwork, outhustle and outthink the competition. Those things take no talent.”)

As for his prediction on his alma mater’s fall football fortunes? Ask again in a few weeks, after he’s seen Lovie Smith’s team practice in full pads.

“I think they’re going to be improved,” Leman says. “That’s about as down the middle as you can get.”

