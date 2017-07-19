Maranatha church to host Neighborhood Bible Time

RANTOUL — Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul will host its annual Neighborhood Bible Time community opportunity next week, July 23-28.

The church will offer the young people of the community the opportunity to learn Bible stories, character-building principles and earn rewards for completion of various projects and directives related to the program.

The events will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday for everyone.

K-5 children will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. Snacks will be provided, and transportation to the Youth Center for lunch if desired and so directed by parents.

There will be balloons, ribbons, contests, magic tricks, stories and Bible lessons. There will also be a collection of money through a penny offering that will be directed to the BEAMS ministry that is supplying Bibles to the people of the Samoan Islands.

The young people from sixth to 12th grades will be meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. each day beginning Sunday, July 23-Friday, July 28. There will be games, a free meal and a time of fun with other young people in the community.

At 7 p.m. Friday, an awards night will be held to distribute prizes and rewards for those young people who have completed various projects and directives during the week.

Transportation will be available upon request by calling the Rev. Mark Wilkerson at 217-778-7014 or the church at 217-893-9449.

Children can be registered by calling the above numbers or by arriving early on Monday morning and/or evening.

The church is located just north of the Rantoul Township High School football field at 122 S. Chanute St.

