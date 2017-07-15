- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry, a local outreach that ministers to the incarcerated, ex-offenders and their family members, will host its annual fundraiser Friday, Aug. 25, at Round Barn Banquet Center, 1900 Round Barn Road, Champaign.
This year’s theme, “Still Praising Strong” will be held from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30.
The fundraising banquet is to celebrate the lives being changed by the gospel of Jesus Christ through Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry. For 40 years, the ministry has been ministering in the jails and prisons as well as opening its aftercare center located in Rantoul in 1998.
The ultimate goal is to bring people to salvation through Jesus while training and empowering them to become productive and responsible citizens in area communities.
The aftercare currently serves the male population. This banquet helps in supporting the mission of the ministry.
Seating at the banquet is free but limited to adults. For more information call 217-892-4044 or visit www.jesusisthewayprisonministries.org.
