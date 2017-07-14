Jake's Boys will help with Shiloh church pie auction

MAHOMET — Jake’s Boys will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Shiloh United Methodist Church.

The group will assist in the church’s annual pie auction. Beginning at 4 p.m., pie, cookies and ice cream will be served with a donation being taken.

The church is located on Illinois 47, about 3 miles south of U.S. 136 and 4 miles north of Mahomet. The public is invited.



