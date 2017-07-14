Jake's Boys will help with Shiloh church pie auction

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
MAHOMET — Jake’s Boys will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Shiloh United Methodist Church.
The group will assist in the church’s annual pie auction. Beginning at 4 p.m., pie, cookies and ice cream will be served with a donation being taken.
The church is located on Illinois 47, about 3 miles south of U.S. 136 and 4 miles north of Mahomet. The public is invited.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.