RANTOUL — American Lutheran Church will host a visit from the wife of Martin Luther.
Marlene Zenker, wife of former Bishop Alton Zenker, will portray Katharina Van Bora in a historical dramatization of the wife of the German leader of the Protestant reformation.
The event is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the church. An offering will be taken.
American Lutheran Church is located at 500 Church Drive.
