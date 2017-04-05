Home » News » Religion

Katharina Luther portrayal set for Sunday at Rantoul church.

Thu, 05/04/2017 - 12:00am

RANTOUL — American Lutheran Church will host a visit from the wife of Martin Luther.

Marlene Zenker, wife of former Bishop Alton Zenker, will portray Katharina Van Bora in a historical dramatization of the wife of the German leader of the Protestant reformation.

The event is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the church. An offering will be taken.

American Lutheran Church is located at 500 Church Drive.

 

