Rantoul church to mark anniversary

RANTOUL — Maranatha Baptist Church will celebrate its 39th Anniversary next Sunday, April 30.

The Rev. David Anthony started the church with several families in 1978. They met in house in for several years before purchasing the current buildings at 122 S. Chanute St. in 1981.

The late Rev. Bruce Kelly pastored the church from 1982-1993. The Rev. Tim Burlingame became the pastor in 1993 and continued until 1995. The Rev. Bill Dumpert pastored the church from 1996- 2006.

In June of 2006 the church called the Rev. Mark Wilkerson to be its fifth pastor, and he continues to lead the church.

The church will be hosting Burlingame and Dumpert for the day and invites all who have been influenced by the church to attend for day of remembrance and fellowship.

Tim Burlingame will teach the Ambassador Bible class at 10 a.m. Wilkerson will preach during the morning worship service at 11 a.m., and Dumpert will preach during the evening worship service at 6 p.m., followed by a cake and punch fellowship time.

A letter from Anthony, who lives in Georgia, will be read. He will be unable to attend.