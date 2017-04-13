Fisher Good Friday services set at First Baptist Church

- Our Sites
FISHER — Fisher area churches will gather for Good Friday community worship at 7 p.m. April 14 at First Baptist Church, 309 N. Third St.
Everyone is invited to attend as the churches celebrate the redemption through the cross of Christ.
