Rantoul church to hold revival

RANTOUL — Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul will host its spring revival with evangelist Scott Pauley from Beckley, W. Va., March 19-21.
Service times are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Pauley is a young evangelist “with a great zeal for God’s word and a heart for evangelism,” Mark Wilkerson of Maranatha Church said. “He delivers God’s message with an enthusiasm that is engaging.”
Pauley’s website is at scottpauley.org.
Everyone is invited to come to hear great inspiring, Biblical preaching.
A nursery is available for each service.
For more information or for a ride to the services, contact Mark Wilkerson at 217-778-7014 or 217-893-9449.
