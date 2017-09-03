Fisher area church to hold Lenten prayer breakfasts

FISHER — Area residents are invited to join Fisher area churches during the Lenten season to pray at 7 a.m. Sundays.

The following churches will serve as prayer breakfast hosts this year:

March 12 at River Valley Church of Christ

March 19 at Dewey Community Church

March 26 at Fisher United Methodist Church

April 2 at Fisher Foursquare Church

April 9 at Fisher Community Church

There also will be a community Good Friday worship service at East Bend Mennonite Church at 7 p.m. April 14.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Lenten and Good Friday events.

