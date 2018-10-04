New crosswalks being added in Ludlow

LUDLOW — New crosswalks are being installed on Ludlow’s main east-west street through town.

Mayor Steve Thomas said Champaign County is having “from a dozen to 15” of the crosswalks installed. The crosswalks are compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

Cross Construction began the work last week.

At last week’s monthly village board meeting, trustees voted to pay Murle Roy Construction, Paxton, $4,509 for the repair of several storm tile in the village.

Thomas said tile on South Orange Street was plugged by tree roots and debris, while portions of tile on East Ludlow Street had broken or collapsed and filled with mud, inhibiting stormwater drainage.

The board also voted 4-1 to allow Miranda Sellers to clean the community center once a month. Board member Randy Alesia cast the lone “no” vote because he thought it should be the work of the Peace Meal program host to clean the center.

The senior citizens group, which holds regular meals there, will pay for the cleaning.

The board learned Rob Johnson of Rantoul Auto Body had donated his time and labor to repair door hinges on the village pickup truck. The door hinges needed work because of their age.

A budget preparation meeting was set for 6 p.m. April 17.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

