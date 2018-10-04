Economic development, racism, civility among public comments at village board meeting

RANTOUL — Village board members have had to develop a pretty thick skin of late due to some of the statements made by residents during the public comment section at the beginning of board meetings.

Money problems always cause tension, whether it’s at the personal level or the municipal level.

Comments about proposed cuts, a willingness to help with economic development, suggested combining of duties, charges of racism, the role of village officials and a call for civility were among the topics presented during last week’s village board study session.

The comments follow in the order of the speakers’ appearance.



Alyssa Frye, office manager at the recreation office, said she would like the board to take several things into consideration regarding the proposal elimination of a part-time position at the office.

She said there was an attempt to make a part-time position at the office a full-time one, but instead it was eliminated.

“Then the money from my 20-hour-a-week part-time office assistant was removed, leaving me with only my permanent part-time employee,” Frye said. “Then that was removed, leaving me to run an office possibly 45 hours a week because our building is open to the public Monday-Friday, 8-5.”

Frye said she keeps hearing the village’s main goal is to promote recreation — “do more, bring more to our community.”

“All of these events, activity registration, membership information, trips, website update, activity guide updates, keeping our Kids Foundation information up to date, stay up to date on our summer food program, keeping Facebook page up to date, league schedule writeups, creation of Little league schedule booklets, work orders, purchase orders, payroll, deposits for the pool, The Forum, the campground, the Youth Center, Wabash concession stand, helping with registration for the campground ... trouble shooting for software, and this is just a name a few” are among her office’s responsibilities, Frye said.

She said all of the above has been done with the help of a 20-hour-a-week part-timer and a 20-hour-a-week permanent part-timer that have been eliminated from the budget.

“I will go from having 80 hours a week being completed between three people to 40 hours a week to get all of that same amount of work done with just myself,” Frye said.

Frye said when she takes vacation and personal time there will be no one trained to run the offices. She said she has heard “multiple rumors” of moving the rec staff to the municipal building and “having myself sit at the reception desk and cross-training our employees.”

“This has never been discussed with our department, the people it would affect directly,” Frye said. “Unfortunately, this will result in a very inefficient department.”

Frye said the recreation office is used daily by community organizations and programs that require staff assistance.

“This is a service we provide for the taxpayers of Rantoul,” Frye said.

She asked the board to reconsider the cuts to the Rec Department.

“For those of us who went through the HPO training less than a year ago, remember the two words that were drilled into our heads — ‘high performance.’ We are going in the opposite direction.”



Paula Hopkins thanked village officials for “trying to figure out our budget.”

She said she has been a local business owner for 23 years and has “always been helped by the community and have always tried to give back.”

Hopkins said she served several years ago on the REDA committee that included other local business owners and residents that was charged with offering suggestions to improve local economic development.

Addressing some comments made the week before about that committee being unable to get along, she said the committee got along fine. Hopkins said during several meetings, the committee discussed ways “we could make the community a viable place for new businesses and families. I rarely felt confronted in those meetings.”

She said she does remember feeling that her opinion was not valued by one member of the committee and said while she does not have a college degree, she does have 24 years of business experience “and a lot of common sense.”

Hopkins said the REDA committee was dissolved after three successive months of the meetings being cancelled. She said she was mailed a notice about the dissolution and was never told in person.

“I know there are several people like me who would be willing to give their time and experience to help the economic development of Rantoul,” Hopkins said.

She closed by thanking the business owners, village residents and village officers for “their commitment to this wonderful town of Rantoul.”



Julie Hardy, who with husband Mark has owned Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in rural Rantoul for 24 years, said the business annually brings in 25,000-30,000 people “with just fall and Christmas business.”

Julie Hardy said she spends $18,000 a year on local advertising. She attends tour shows across the nation and spends $15,000 a year on tourism trade shows.

“Last year I was very glad that Rantoul built a hotel that would be up to standards,” she said of the Holiday Inn Express,” noting that she used the hotel on a trial basis, putting one-third of her tour bus visitors up for the night there, which amounted to 325 room nights.

Most tour buses are in this area for two-four nights.

“They are seniors from all over the nation on a mystery tour, and they end up in Rantoul,” Hardy said.

She said she will book all of her guests into the Holiday Inn Express this year, which will amount to 950-plus room nights.

“Some of the Champaign hotels are begging for my business, but because you support me, I am putting them there,” Hardy said.

She applauded Rantoul and thanked the board “and am so proud of you that you are putting the hotel-motel tax where it belongs, in the hands of the people who are bringing the groups in — tourism to Rantoul.”



Kristian Hopkins, local director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, thanked the village for its support of BBBS.

Hopkins thanked those members of the board who have supported the program directly, either by leasing it office space or being program mentors. He said some other members in the room are also directly involved.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters provides direct support for Rantoul City Schools, one-on-one mentoring for children in the school system,” Hopkins said. “We want families moving to Rantoul to realize if their child has trouble that they can rely on this support.”

Hopkins said he has been watching and attending some village meetings and heard mention of the village perhaps forming a citizens committee to advise on economic development.

“As a recent college graduate and somebody who grew up here and now represents the non-profit industry, if that committee would be formed, I would really appreciate being able to offer my support and my ideas and opinions for that committee,” Hopkins said.



Margurette Carter, a former village trustee, offered several suggestions to the board.

She applauded trustees for not passing the fiscal 2019 budget without first having all the facts. Carter said when she was a trustee, she would take the budget book to the village administrator to discuss department heads’ budgets, what they were seeking, what was to be cut and what projects could be put on hold.

“It was important when I voted ‘yes’ on the budget I could defend my vote,” Carter said.

She said the village board enacted a hiring freeze at one point for all departments except summer help.

“Trustee (Jennifer) Fox expressed concerns for community safety if cuts are made in the wrong places,” Carter said. “I can assure you that the officers understood the financial position the village was in and still performed their duties professionally, and the community remained safe.”

Carter said the late Joe Warner was instrumental in bringing in the Holiday Inn Express and Villas of Holly Brook, and Denny Long was instrumental in bringing Walgreens to the community.

She said she doesn’t have any knowledge about the $4 million that trustee Rich Medlen mentioned the previous week, but she does know that citizens have been “very involved in bringing business to this community.”

Carter suggested the administrator and mayor “wear dual hats” and jointly hold down the position of economic development director rather than to hire someone for the post.

“I believe the community saw more growth with former Village Administrator Gary Adams and (former Mayor) Katy Podagrosi with help from late Gen. (Frank) Elliott, Bruce Sandahl and Neal Williams, who wore dual hats,” Carter said. “This move could give you the time you need to collect and evaluate data, and in regards to all departments to see where more spending can be eliminated and if natural attrition would help.”

With the Center for Community Adaptation economic development contract not being renewed, she said that line item could be used to make up a $60,000 shortfall in the budget “and would allow you to make an educated decision.”

Added Carter: “I find it interesting that only one department is experiencing budget issues. I’m also trying to wrap my head around why there’s such a push to close a building that serves this community with so many purposes. Why are some fighting so hard to create a position that would add to the budget for an individual who has not, to date, added to our tax base ... but yet you are willing to rearrange the lives of those who have been committed to this community for years and contributed to the tax base that pays their salary?”

Carter said she is confused “with the lack of transparency with the many decisions that have been made.”



Debbra Sweat said the previous week she listened to the proposed guidelines relating to decorum display during the public participation portion of board meetings and said they were in “direct violation of our First Amendment rights.”

Sweat expressed disappointment that Medlen, during the previous week’s board meeting, had lauded Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley for the job she has done — a person Sweat called “a personal friend” of Medlen. Sweat said she told Medlen a village board meeting was not the proper place for him to make such statements.

Sweat said his actions “demonstrated bias for her, and therefore he should recuse himself in any decision regarding (Motley).

Sweat said she was disappointed in the actions of two elected officials at the last board meeting — one for the decision to “censor or violate our First Amendment rights and one for demonstrated bias.”

Sweat said she believes the officials owe the public an apology.

“Any elected or hired employees are here to work for and with the people of this community and not their personal agenda,” Sweat said. “Personal interests impede fairness and a clear lack of representation in the citizens as much as fake news and statements are shared in this country and community, you have to do your own investigating by researching and approaching reliable individuals to corroborate details.”

Sweat said she understands one elected official uses language such as “colored” when referring to African Americans and “‘boy’ in an attempt to emasculate an African American man who challenged their decision and blames children of color for the decline of the Rantoul schools.”

“If so, you are out of line, and this is unacceptable behavior,” Sweat said. “Cronyism, nepotism, racism, personal special interest as well as bias is not welcome, nor will be tolerated,” Sweat said. “Those elected for and by the people of Rantoul (who) do not uphold our interests and wishes should submit their resignations.”



Jasmyne Boyce told the board she would not apologize for “simply stating facts from information provided by the village “and that some may feel are too harsh to hear. The truth hurts sometimes.”

“There’s a general pain and a feeling of hopelessness looming in our community, and I believe that we are all due an apology,” Boyce said. “It is hard to sit in those chairs and be ignored, or worse to witness bias ... that was exhibited by those elected to represent us.”

Boyce said as research concerns are brought forth, “an ever-increasing intimidation tactic is always used to censor them. To that I ask which one on this board would like to be held personally accountable for resolving any number of the concerns that were brought to you via this public participation over the last two years? The answer is probably none, but actually, responsibility lies with each of you.”

Boyce said certain definitions come to mind “as she sits in the audience observing.”

• “Responsibility is the thing that one has to do as part of a job — a job that you asked for. The board finance packet is 433 pages, and all of it is confusing details and inaccuracies,” Boyce said. “Can you find them all and bring them before this body after reviewing them over the weekend? I doubt it.”

Boyce said the easy way out is to ask for Cliff’s Notes summations of such information.

“It’s not your responsibility to comb through this information, but I have a personal responsibility as well to speak up when I see fantasy passed off as law,” Boyce said. “In this handbook there’s three pages of listed reports the committee is directly responsible for annually. In addition to that, all applications will be reviewed and processed through this one point of contact as well as any oversight of grants, programs and rehab projects. How much development do you believe will take place when this department head (economic development director) is bogged down in the administration of all that you are dreaming to achieve? The expectations on this individual is unrealistic and must be shared to be effective.”

Boyce said if the citizens advisory committee should have seven members according to policy, “why are only five credited with assistance of authorship? And did any of the members or trustees that had their names published on the signature page actually help create policy or language used within this manual?

How also can a vacant department that has not yet been funded write a manual?

• “Complacency — a feeling of smug satisfaction with one’s self or one’s achievements.”

Boyce said Rantoul “is not a bustling metropolis. We are a community clinging like a cat to a bathtub. We need regeneration, not to spend millions chasing investors to latch onto their hopes and their dreams.

• “Insidious — proceeding in a gradual, subtle way, but with harmful effects. Think rust,” Boyce said. “When things begin to erode, there is little to do to save the effective parts. You must remove and replace the source.

• “Insubordination — refusal to obey orders. If this organizational chart proposed to pass here has any truth to it, the citizens rest at the top of the chain of command. As with any business I have ever managed, when those in the downline proceed with unauthorized action based on their own plans, they aren’t usually offered the luxury of resigning. They are always shown the door. Moving forward, I would like to start accounting ability to officers of this panel individually.”



Wendell Golston said it is time to move forward.

“We keep talking about comparing Rantoul, but we need to repair Rantoul, make Rantoul, Rantoul that stands alone.”

Golston said he heard some “pretty disturbing things” the previous week.

“I saw some pretty disturbing things. I heard some rebuttals that weren’t quite rebuttals but were admonishments, and that’s not good. We’re here in this community trying to make it a better community, but the internet is just not privy to Rantoul and on one end, Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch and on the other end, Gordyville.”

The internet “goes all over,” Golston said. “And when we’re sitting here acting like third-graders who didn’t get our way at lunch with others who are elected officials, that’s not good. I’m ashamed of it. I wish it would be better, but Mr. Gamel, Mr. Hall, Mr. Workman, Ms. Fox ... Mr. Medlen and Mr. Chad Smith, including the mayor, you are elected. You’re not hired, and you don’t have to be publicly ridiculed. We as a village, we saw it last week. Those on the internet saw it. Those all over the country who tuned in saw it. We need better relationships, and we need it right away.”

Golston said there aren’t “5,000 companies” knocking on the door to start a business in Rantoul.

“So it’s going to take a community, and it seems to me you’ve already made up your mind who you’re going to hire for economic development, but I would want some help if I was getting the job,” Golston said. “I would not want someone saying, ‘I don’t want a committee, especially if the help is free, especially if you have 24 years of business experience, 10 years of business experience.”

Golston closed the public comment portion of the meeting by saying: “True dominion doesn’t consist of enslaving others. Not in the exercise of power, but in the exercise of love. Not in being served by, but in freely serving. Not in subjecting but in self-sacrificing. We need to hang onto that.”

