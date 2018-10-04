Crime-Free Housing program again broached

RANTOUL — Rantoul Police Lt. Alex Meyer said a study shows that about 80 percent of the known offenders committing serious crimes in the community were people living in rental properties.

Adoption of a Crime-Free Housing ordinance would be designed to combat those crimes. At last week’s village board study session, Police Chief Tony Brown asked the board to adopt an ordinance creating the program.

The problem is, will the village have enough money to implement it?

The village is struggling with how to adopt a balanced budget, and creation of the Crime-Free Housing program would require the hiring of additional personnel.

The general consensus of board members polled at the meeting was that adoption of the ordinance would have to be postponed until later. It will be placed on the agenda of an April 17 budget meeting.

“Some of the major offenses such as robbery, burglary, sex offenses, aggravated battery and homicide, from March 1, 2017, to February 28, 2018, 80 percent of those known offenders (lived in) rental properties,” Meyer said.

The police department has been working on the Crime-Free Housing program for more than a year, but implementation was delayed.

Developed in Mesa, Ariz., in 1992, the program met with a great deal of success, Brown said, and it has expanded to more than 2,000 communities in 48 states.

Brown said it is used extensively in the Chicago suburbs.

“They saw an influx of crime when Chicago tore down some of their housing units, and they passed these ordinances, and they’ve had a lot of success with that,” Brown said.

Rantoul would be the first central Illinois community to adopt the program.

The program has three phases, but Rantoul would require only Phase 1, which would require the owner or representative of a rental property to take a four-hour training program conducted by the police department before Jan. 1, 2019, and implement the use of a crime-free lease addendum.

It would apply to the owner of any residential property with two or more units or any owner who owns two or more single residential units in the village.

Tenants would be required to sign an agreement indicating that if they are convicted of a serious crime that they will be evicted. The owner may not re-rent to that person for at least three years.

The property of any owner or agent of the owner who allows criminal activity to take place will be declared a public nuisance.

During training, the property owners will be taught about proper eviction procedures.

“I think one thing everyone has to keep in mind,” Meyer said, “this program is 100 percent behavior-based.

This is on the back end. When landlords enter into lease agreements with tenants, part of the training is giving them tools how to do better background (checks) and how to be thorough.

“Hopefully, in a perfect world, we won’t see a lot of evictions. Hopefully we’ll see better tenants for these rental properties.”

Trustee Chad Smith questioned whether the program had been challenged in court.

Meyer said it has had minimal challenges “and has yet to have any overturned.”

Village attorney Ken Beth said if anything of that nature occurred at the trial court level, it wouldn’t have been reported. He said there have been some trials “up north.”

Brown said the department is not sufficiently staffed to use someone to run the program.

“We’re going to be hiring a police services representative in the future with the intent for them to take it on,” Brown said.

Meyer said a great deal of training will be involved. He said there are a couple of hundred people who need training.



Hiring freeze

In a separate matter, village trustee Sam Hall said he plans to present a resolution at the April 10 meeting for a hiring freeze.

“I feel like, if we don’t, we’re going to get into trouble because we’re still discussing the budget,” Hall said, noting that any hiring would be done on a case-by-case basis, not automatically.

Trustee Rich Medlen said his concern with that is public safety.

“Now the police department is well staffed, but there will be rapid attrition the next several years (through retirements),” Medlen said. “The concern I have is not the fact whether we fill the position or not; it’s the fact that, unfortunately, with a police hire, it’s not hire somebody, put them in uniform, put them in a car. There’s seven months of training.”

Hall agreed, but reiterated he would like any hiring to be reviewed by the board, not done automatically.



Park board agreement

Village Administrator Rick Snider suggested an analysis to determine the cost for the village to enter into a maintenance agreement to mow about 36 acres of park district ground.

Recreation Superintendent Luke Humphrey presented the proposed intergovernmental agreement to the board for the village to mow the grounds for a fee of $50,000. The agreement is similar to last year’s.

The village would continue to mow and conduct general maintenance of Wabash and Mary Alice parks and the Maplewood Sports Complex.

One addition would be the repair of park district equipment at an hourly rate of $75. Any other expenses would be paid by the park district.

Humphrey said in addition to the $50,000 paid by the park district, there are benefits to the village such as continued use of park district ball fields and the use of a storage shed at Wabash Park.

Trustee Hank Gamel said he would “like to see the true costs of doing this. I would rather see you keep your employees than mow another body’s property.”

Smith asked if the park board has any “plans for any capital improvements for any of these parks?”

Humphrey said the park board is discussing resurfacing about one-half of the existing tennis courts and adding pickleball courts at a cost of about $125,000.

Park Board President Gary Hardin told the Press that the work is still in the preliminary stages.

Snider said he has some concerns about the list of services the village will provide and whether it will be fully reimbursed.

“In addition to labor, we are also providing supplies, fertilizer, seed. It’s about 36 acres total,” Snider said.

“One possible way forward would be to do a cost analysis” while at the same time doing a short-term agreement.

The board agreed to the analysis. Humphrey will discuss the analysis with the park board.



Enterprise zone expansion

Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley asked the board to approve hiring a consultant to draft an application to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to expand the boundaries of the village’s enterprise zone that was approved last year.

The new enterprise zone would cover the entire village limits to promote new building in the community.

“It is primarily an abatement of sales tax for construction materials, which could be up to 9 percent as well as some real estate tax abatements,” Motley said.

She said she had talked with a business person considering building a $1.5 million facility in Rantoul who had balked at the tax rate in the village. When Motley explained the building would be in the village’s enterprise zone, “he said that makes us much more likely to build here.”

“A $1.5 million facility yields in the neighborhood of $50,000 a year on the property tax bills. Eighty percent of that goes to the village and the schools,” Motley said.



Homebuyer program

Motley also asked the board to participate in the Private Activity Bond Cap Allocation/Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Program Each year, municipalities are granted a private bonding cap amount based on their population. If it is not used, the municipality can allocate it to this state of Illinois program which provides qualified homebuyers with a 3 percent cash grant to pay all or most of their closing costs. The program also provides the homebuyer with tax credits on interest paid up to $2,000 and applies to 30-year fixed-rate FHA/VA/RD mortgages.

There is no cost to the village, and by allocating this bond cap, it expands the pool of money available to potential buyers. The village allocated its cap in 2012 and 2016.

Most properties in the Rantoul market would qualify based on their market value. The program is administered through banks, credit unions and online mortgage lenders. See the village website for contact information. Local real estate agents can also help buyers access this program.



GFOA Award

Mayor Chuck Smith presented the Government Finance Officers Association Award to Angela Schultz, financial manager.

