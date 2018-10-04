Budget passes in Thomasboro

THOMASBORO — An allocation for a furnace in the public works building was added to the Thomasboro village 2018-2019 budget prior to its passage at the April 2 regular board meeting.

There was a brief discussion about whether the budget should be amended to accommodate the $6,000 allocation or if the cost could be absorbed in the existing budget.

“A budget is a forecast,” Treasurer Leon Albers said.

Albers told the board he would be comfortable with either, then recommended amending the budget. The allocation specifically affects the budget for the street department.

The budget shows anticipated general fund revenues of $311,700 and anticipated expenses of $390,846. A comparison to the 2017-2018 budget was not available at the time of the meeting.

Another item added to the street department budget since last month’s budget meeting was $9,000 for a new snowplow. Village Superintendent Tyler Martin said the smaller plow attached to an older truck broke as it was used to clear the Easter Day snow.

“It was a very heavy snow, and the weight of the snow broke it,” Martin said.

He said the plow had been “Band-Aided” to the point that the metal was too thin to repair.

The budget passed on a 5-0 vote. Trustee Tony Grilo was absent.

Mayor Tyler Evans asked for community feedback about the village newsletter. The printing service the village had used is no longer available.

Office Manager Deanne Wattjes said the village had previously paid $197 for printing and $87 for postage, which was offset by advertising revenue of $200. She had begun to explore other printing companies and received a quote of $249 for an eight-page newsletter or $488 for a six-page version.

“We need to figure out if we need to send the newsletter out to everyone, or can we send it out electronically and have some (hard) copies (at village hall), or put it on our Facebook page,” Evans said.

Village Clerk Jeremy Reale said the newsletter has been posted to the village website.

The usual print run is 450 copies, Martin said. He suggested also making hard copies available at locations such as Caseys, the post office and the laundromat.

Evans said he would like a board decision on the newsletter at the May 7 board meeting.

During the police report, Police Chief Robert Rea said he had made recommendations for updating the fine schedule for a number of village ordinances.

“It looks like you made them more consistent,” Evans said. “Some of (them) were outrageous. Are they more in line with elsewhere?”

Rea said the fines are not as high as other nearby communities, but “I think they’re reasonable.”

Evans noted that fines related to housing ordinances were not included, and he thinks those fines are also due to be updated.

“That was kind of out of my area,” Rea replied.

The board will vote on Rea’s recommendations at the May meeting.

Rea said he had completed ALICE (active shooter) training in March and planned to meet with Thomasboro Grade School administrators this week to discuss staff training and revise school safety plans.

He also reported there had been a rash of burglaries to vehicles during the last week of March. Most of the vehicles had been unlocked. Investigation continues.

The village has been awarded a $250 grant from Thrivent Financial Community Action Team to be used for May 12 Clean Up Day expenses, Trustee Ronda Scott said.

Also, trustee Dustin Rhodes reported that a house on Church Street had been razed. He asked if a demolition permit had been obtained. Martin confirmed that a permit had been in place, and added that a permit has also been issued for demolition of a house on Eads Street. The Eads Street demolition is expected to begin soon.

Adoption of an ordinance regarding vicious dogs was tabled until May. Evans said he wants to pattern the ordinance after those in use in Champaign and Urbana.

The board met in closed session to conduct annual employee evaluations and to discuss a salary adjustment for Martin, who had obtained a Class B water operator license.

In action afterward, the board voted 4-0 to approve a $400 per month salary increase that Reale said was in accordance with the agreement made at the time Martin was hired. Trustee Anna Martin, Tyler Martin’s wife, abstained from the vote.

Martin’s salary increase will be offset by the expiration of a contract at the end of April with Frank Clendaniel. Clendaniel had served as operator-in-charge during the wait for Martin to obtain the license.

