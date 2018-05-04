Committee's not initially impressed with company's proposal to buy county nursing home

URBANA — Members of the special committee reviewing the sole offer to buy the Champaign County Nursing Home say they’re impressed with the bidder’s financial stability but are less inspired by other parts of its proposal.

After putting out a request for proposals to buy the home, the county got just one response — jointly from Extended Care Clinical and Altitude Health Services, both of Evanston. The $11 million offer, however, met the county’s minimum request.

The nine-member evaluation committee decided Tuesday night that the proposal was responsive and worth reviewing. And it agreed to tour three of the companies’ homes in south suburban Chicago later this month.

But some members of the panel, particularly those with backgrounds in health care, admitted they weren’t bowled over by Extended Care’s proposal and the detail in some of its answers to the county about operations and programs at its other nursing homes. It operates about 18 facilities in the Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin area.

“Our real job is to ferret out what they do, as opposed to what they print,” said Lynne Barnes, a panel member who is the chief operating officer at Carle Foundation Hospital.

“Because what they print, this was not good. It left me with a feeling of lacklusterness,” Barnes said. “I think that they can probably do the job, but we want to verify that through their presentation. I hope they knock our socks off. A lot of this is up to them in the next steps to show us that they can take care of our loved ones well.”

The two companies are tentatively scheduled to make a presentation and take questions from the county board May 1.

Cathy Emanuel, a health care consultant and a member of the county nursing home advisory board, said she also was unimpressed.

“I was kind of blown away by their lack of specificity,” she said. “Their relationship with family members.

They just said that they do it. They didn’t give examples with the number of homes they have. I would have thought they would have given us two or three or four or five, some things we do with family members.

They may come in and blow us away, but they didn’t in this document.”

Claudia Lenhoff, executive director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers, said the companies “didn’t produce as robust a narrative as I would have wanted to see.”

“I’m not making any judgment. I’m just saying that based on this narrative, I want a lot more information,” she said. “I want to see a lot more. I’m hoping that they’ll wow us.

“They seem to have a track record with some of their places. It just didn’t emerge here, that’s all. It seemed to me that what emerged was just addressing a question. It was responsive. They met the minimum. Maybe they don’t have a sense of how we might be looking at this.”

But two members of the committee with business backgrounds, county board member Jim Goss and former board member Alan Nudo, said they were impressed with the financial stability of the companies.

“To get that kind of review from their banker means that they have all the access to capital that they need,” Goss said.

“I hope we’re not prejudging them,” Nudo said.

Details of the companies’ proposal, including supporting documents, have not been made public by the county.

The timetable for the review of the proposal includes more meetings this month, plus a tour of Extended Care nursing homes in Willowbrook, Crete and Beecher.

After the Extended Care/Altitude Health Service presentation to the county board May 1, the evaluation committee will make its recommendation on whether to accept or reject the offer no later than May 17.

A county board vote is tentatively scheduled for May 24.

Accepting the offer would require a “yes” vote by at least 15 of the 22 county board members.

Champaign County voters last year approved allowing the county board to explore the sale of the nursing home, which is losing money badly and owes the county and private vendors about $5 million.

