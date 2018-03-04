Some progress made in village budget; central maintenance department might be saved

RANTOUL — The village board might be closer to a balanced fiscal year 2019 budget that spares the central maintenance department.

Meeting in special session last week, the board reviewed proposals from Village Administrator Rick Snider that retains four full-time central maintenance employees (one of whom would be reassigned elsewhere) but calls for the layoffs of two half-time employees and the postponement of hiring of two staff.

At the village board’s March 13 meeting, as a cost-saving measure, Snider had called for retaining only two full-time mechanics to service the village fleet in central maintenance to service the heavy vehicles such as public works and fire department vehicles and some specialty equipment.

Snider said the previous budget included about $700,000 to maintain the village’s 112 vehicles and for grounds maintenance.

He said when subtracting the $108,000 budgeted for grounds maintenance, the village has been paying more than $5,200 to maintain each vehicle annually, which includes all major fleet vehicles — anything with a license.

Snider favors going to a lease agreement to replace the village’s aging fleet that would include a maintenance agreement.

Later in the week, Snider said he and Comptroller Pat Chamberlin “will take the suggestions ... and provide an analysis for consideration.”

He said it is likely to come back to the board at the April 10 meeting.

Meanwhile, the revised proposal presented last week includes:

• Retaining four fleet maintenance full-time employee posts.

• Eliminating the proposed building inspector post and contracting part-time services to accomplish that function.

• Reducing a vehicle-leasing proposal to 18 vehicles the first year.

• Increase expenses for maintenance.

• Transfer $85,000 from the general fund to the Public Works Department administration fund to cover mechanics cost.

Even with those changes, the budget would have been more than $60,000 in the red, according to Mayor Chuck Smith.

Trustee Chad Smith then suggested postponing the hiring of a full-time planning and zoning official (at a savings of about $80,000) until January. Snider said that might be workable, and the village could contract for that work if needed.

Trustee Rich Medlen said if hiring that position is delayed, “that’s eight months we’re stuck in neutral” and said he believes a planner would help the village.

Trustee Hank Gamel said being involved in community development, he is not aware of any pending future development.

“I see some merit in delaying filling that position, but I haven’t checked recently to see what effect that would have,” Gamel said.

Snider said there is a pending project in the village that would require the services of a planning and zoning administrator. But the village could possibly contract for that service.

However, “if we get a lot of requests, (we) would spend a lot more money than if we hire somebody,” Snider said.

Under Snider’s figures, the village would have 122 full-time employees.

Revenue, projected to decline by 1.9 percent from fiscal year 2018, would total $8,951,774, while projected expenditures would total $8,921,082, a 3.6 percent decline from FY18.

Snider’s plan called for moving central maintenance under the public works umbrella. It would retain three mechanics in the department while transferring a fourth to a hybrid position in public works to be determined.

Chad Smith said putting fleet maintenance under public works concerns him — saying he believes there needs to be better “checks and balances.”

“A year ago we put the airport under public works,” Smith said. “We’re pushing everything under public works. (Central maintenance) needs to be a separate entity. ...”

Snider said his ultimate goal is to implement some kind of fleet management system through technology to track labor hours and parts — a data base to show much time a project should take; and to send out emails to department heads indicating when vehicles under their purview need to be brought in for maintenance.

Snider said the current system was developed in the early 2000s and is antiquated.

The administrator said central maintenance doesn’t necessarily have to be moved out of the current shop at the Rec Building.

The plan also calls for laying off one part-time mechanic and one part-time employee in the Recreation Department.

Trustee Hank Gamel said he would like to avoid laying people off if possible and asked Snider to consider how to avoid that.

Snider said the village also faces future financial challenges if expenditures continue to mount and revenues remain stagnant. Figuring inflation of about 2 percent annually, he said expenditures will likely hit between $9.2 and $9.5 million in FY 20 while the village continues to work with a revenue base of $8.9 million.

“We have a lot less revenue to accomplish the same mission,” Snider said. “I think without some structural changes of some kind, there is no way to avoid that.”

A massive health insurance bill and reduced state payments are among the causes for the village’s money problems this fiscal year.

“We were asked to physically leave a health insurance cooperative (due to a large claim),” Chuck Smith told the board. “There are small towns like Coal City (that are members of the cooperative that would be jeopardized by the claims). Our health insurance rates were phenomenal. We were putting all those small towns in jeopardy. That left us with a $236,000 debt. It’s not a matter that I wasn’t on guard here. It was a matter there were circumstances beyond our control.”

Several board members also came up with cost-cutting proposals. Trustee Sam Hall served as their mouthpiece.



The plans include:

• Institute a hiring freeze across all departments for FY19.

“We want natural attrition to occur such as through retirements and would look to not replace those positions,” Hall said. “We would look to retain the part-time positions in (central maintenance) and the Rec Department.”

Medlen said the village board has been remiss in a supposed previous hiring freeze, saying there have been retirements in the police department and IT, for example, that could have been merged into other positions.

“We as a board failed our mayor because (there was a time) he was wearing like 17 hats. We hired people when we probably should have let those positions go out the door,” Medlen said.

Gamel said he didn’t completely agree that in-house IT personnel employed at village hall could handle the police department IT chores. He said he called for IT help the day of the meeting and received an auto-reply that no one was available. In the police department, that service must be available whenever needed, he said.

Trustee Terry Workman disagreed with Medlen’s statements, saying when the hirings were made, the board had no idea there was a fiscal problem.

“We were not informed that our budget was in a crisis (until about 2 1/2 months ago),” Workman said. “I’ve been watching the budgets every month for every department. Each department, their budgets have been right on task of staying within their budget.”

Trustee Jennifer Fox said she is not a big fan of saying, “We won’t hire anyone new in the next 12 months,” but agrees that hiring replacements should not be automatic when an employee leaves. Some positions need to be filled, especially those dealing with the safety of residents.



• Central maintenance personnel should track and record their time when they move from one task to another.

“From what was gathered in the last discussion is that the numbers given were invoice hours, not so much the other things that they do,” Hall said.

He emphasized he feels the board needs definitive numbers to make a decision on central maintenance.

Medlen said he is still in favor of phasing out “fleet management.”

He said he doesn’t believe the village has a surplus of vehicles. Rather, he said he thinks the “surplus” is when vehicles, some 20 years old, are handed down to the Rec Department.

Medlen questioned whether the rec bus could be eliminated so a CDL (commercial) driver wouldn’t be necessary. Instead, he suggested the village use vans to transport people with drivers who have a standard driver’s license.

Hall said he believes there needs to be a reduction in village vehicles.

Gamel said he is “not so quick to conclude we have too many vehicles.”

He said it might be a mistake to get rid of essential equipment.

“The weekend it snowed 7 inches, I was glad to see so many snow plows,” Gamel said. “Places that cut things like that come to regret it. ...”

Gamel also said the rec bus is used from time to time to transport VIPs during tours of the community — individuals who are considering investing in the town. He said a study should be made before deciding to downsize the fleet.

Snider said reducing the number of vehicles wouldn’t mean a reduction in the central maintenance cost.



• Create a committee for economic development to potentially include residents, chamber of commerce members, local business owners and acquire a lead person to drive results. Money would come from the non-renewed Center for Community Adaptation (CCA) contract. The employee would potentially work with the Neighborhood Services Department and report to the committee.

Gamel agreed it would be good for there to be “some sunlight” in the village’s economic development plans, but he isn’t so sure about creating a committee.

“I know economic development is vital,” Gamel said. “I don’t know ... a lot of committees that are very effective.”

Chad Smith stressed forming the committee would not preclude the village’s creation of a community and economic development position. He likened the committee to the village plan commission and would be designed to stimulate conversations and new ideas.

Chuck Smith said creation of the committee would not be a good idea because secrecy is vital when entrepreneurs are considering coming to town.

“This is an area that is so sensitive,” Smith said. “Building relationships with developers — if we have a committee that is privy to this information, it’s not going to be private very long.”

Smith said it is important that just one individual handle these types of negotiations.

He said when he took office as mayor five years ago, economic development suffered locally because there was no one charged with that responsibility. Responding to a statement that hiring Retail Coach to bring businesses to town was a waste, Smith said that wasn’t “quite true” because the village got a report out of the agreement that has helped to bring businesses to town.

The village formerly had a REDA committee that was a bust because members could not agree on a focus, he said, adding that Rebecca Motley and Mike Royse of CCA have done a good job for the village.

Chad Smith said his vision for the committee wasn’t that it should be privy to sensitive information. Rather, it would gather residents’ comments for such issues as how to proceed with the old First National Bank building downtown, for example.

Fox said she wonders if forming a committee “would be a more visible means” to get the public involved.

She agreed discretion is necessary. “There’s where having a staff member works,” Fox said.



• Job sharing. The Street Department has wanted to hire another employee. If one mechanic from central maintenance could be loaned out to the Street Department when needed, his salary could be paid by Public Works when he is there.

Medlen said job sharing is not a bad idea, but he wonders if Chad Smith isn’t correct in that checks and balances are needed.

Chad Smith said the village departments have job-shared for years.

“Different departments help each other out. But that is also how we’ve gotten in trouble,” Smith said.

“When we’ve shared, we’ve had no chance to bill the proper department.”

Medlen said if the village continues to transfer money out of utility funds, “we’re not going to have anything for a rainy day.”

Snider said every municipality makes these types of transfers, but the concern is the amount has increased.

“The trustees have made it clear they want to minimize the amount of rate increases,” Snider said.

Village Comptroller Pat Chamberlin saidthe gas fund has a $3,300 surplus; the water fund an $84,000 deficit; the wastewater fund a $90,500 deficit; the electric fund a $54,000 surplus; and the stormwater drainage fund an $818 surplus.

“It’s not a good practice to operate your enterprise funds at a deficit because what you’re doing is basically borrowing from the fund balance,” Chamberlin said.

Said Chuck Smith, “Anytime you have to borrow money, you’re not balancing your budget.”



• The chamber of commerce should take more of a lead role in some of the funds such as the hotel-motel fund. The village is currently sending money to Gordyville and Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch. Couldn’t the chamber be in charge of distributing that money to other businesses that might need that assistance to generate business for the hotel-motel entities?

Medlen said he would be concerned about the chamber being in charge of that fund. “That’s a big line item for them being in charge of that.”

Gamel said he advocates for funding for the chamber of commerce and the historical society and likes the idea of utilizing the chamber more.

But Chuck Smith told the board the funding “is your responsibility.”

“You allocate in the budget every year. Gordyville, Hardy’s, it’s our responsibility as the trustees and mayor.

Nobody outside these walls should be responsible for taxpayer dollars. That item, I don’t think has any feasibility.”

Smith said what he is hearing is that the board doesn’t want to make any changes.

“But you’re going to have to make some changes unless you want to pass a deficit budget.”

Smith said he would like for the board to pass the budget “in its current form.”

Hall said he doesn’t feel the board has enough information to make those decisions.

Medlen recommended the board accept the budget as presented by Snider with three things to consider at the board’s April 3 study session: 1) conduct a feasibility study on how to implement a data software program for fleet maintenance; 2) adopt an ordinance that would hold the property owners on the former Chanute Air Force Base accountable for the condition of their property; 3) during the course of the year, consider adoption of a 1- or 2-cent motor fuel tax increase.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



