Economic development position, public decorum among comments touched on at meeting

RANTOUL — Mayor Chuck Smith, trustee Rich Medlen and resident Jasmyne Boyce made public statements during last week’s Rantoul Village Board special meeting.

During a portion of his statement, Smith spoke to what comments are allowable during the public participation period.

Quoting from village policy, Smith said: “Each member of the public addressing the board shall be expected to conform to conventional standards of decorum and shall refrain from making insulting or vituperative remarks toward or about any member of the village board, any employee or officer of the village or any member of the audience.

“Only the presiding officer shall have the authority to request that a speaker suspend his or her remarks for exceeding the prescribed time limit or for any other reason, such as a violation of the aforementioned standards of decorum.”

Vituperative was defined as “uttering or given to censure: containing or characterized by verbal abuse.”



MEDLEN COMMENTS

Medlen spoke up for Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley of Center for Community Adaptation. Some in the community believe Motley has a leg up on being hired for the newly created position of community and economic development director after the village ended its contract with CCA and due to being part of the search process in hiring Village Administrator Rick Snider.

Medlen said during the course of Motley’s contract, “she has gone above and beyond.”

He said Motley also serves on the board of Community Plus Federal Credit Union.

“In a community that she does not live in, she is very involved,” Medlen said.

He said Motley was involved in bringing the Holiday Inn Express to town, her work was vital in the Villas of Holly Brook project, she helped Arby’s when the restaurant did a $350,000 remodel, was involved with the $3.5 million sale of three hangars at the former Chanute Air Force Base and was involved with the project in which Shields Auto plans to build a complex near Wal-Mart.

“I would trust Rebecca to the end of the earth and back for anything I would want to accomplish,” Medlen said. “If I was starting a town, she would be my economic development director.”

Editor’s note: Since the meeting, Medlen has issued the following statement — “On Tuesday, March 27, at a special meeting to discuss the budget, I made a statement concerning our economic development person (outlining) what I believed to be what she has done since she has been under contract for several years now.

“My intention was never to offend anyone. I stated what I believed was true, finding out later that I did not talk to some of the people that I should have talked to. Also using a public meeting to do this was not the right time or place as an elected official representing all of Rantoul.

“I am supposed to represent the town and be unbiased in anything I say or do. I hope moving forward I can gain your trust back and know that I honestly do have Rantoul’s concerns every day in my heart. With that I close by saying I am sorry and humbly apologize to you, the citizens of Rantoul. May God bless you all.”



BOYCE COMMENTS

Boyce, responding to Smith’s comments about what is allowable during public comment time, said, “The attorney general has confirmed that the stipulation of the public statement is a violation of the First Amendment right that is protected in our ability to speak and use these three minutes on behalf of the public good, despite whether those comments might be disparaging.”

Boyce then focused on the village contract with CCA:

“Upon reviewing the contracts in the last three years of expenditures for the Center for Community Adaptation ... in the original agreement dated June 13 and renewed annually there was an agreement price of $4,000 a month. At what point was there a review on return on investment and approval of contract renewal issued to begin paying over $6,600 a month? Those rates were paid effective Aug. 1, 2014.

“At what point was there a review on return on investment and approval of contract renewal issued to begin paying $8,750 per month? Those rates began being paid in July 2015.

“At what point was there a review on return on investment and approval of contract renewal issued to begin paying $9,666 per month? Those rates were effective March 2016.

“On May 20, 2016, CCA was paid $9,966 for miscellaneous professional services. ... On June 15 it was paid $13,750 for the same miscellaneous professional services.

“One week later, on June 22, the University of Virginia was paid a $2,500 consultation fee. I think after paying $13,000 per week, we’re paying for all the consulting we can afford, especially since two years before this we paid $75,000 to a consultant for a retail study that has done virtually nothing for us.

“At what point was there a review on return on investment and approval of contract renewal issued to begin paying $11,666 per month? Those rates were paid effective July 2016.

“Fast forward to May 18, 2017. This rate is being paid out monthly at more than triple the initial rate of the first agreement of $12,083 a month. I understand, and it has been stated, that this contract will not renew.

“I would have hoped that this agreement ... would have ended long before those excess funds were spent. We are in desperate need of those funds now.

“According to this consulting agreement, the scope of work for which these consultants would be paid was defined as development of revenue for the airport and development of economic value to our village. Based on our own comprehensive annual financial reports from 2015-17, both the airport and economic development fund lost money totaling $3.88 million in combined losses. ...

“By all accounts this contract has served no long-term value based on its agreement to create a revisioning of our community. I’d like to now offer a moment of silence to the vision of whatever that was and for all the lost money that went with it. I’d also like to ask the trustees not to campaign on someone else’s ideas.”

news@rantoulpress.com











