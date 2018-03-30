$210K loan to nursing home approved

URBANA — Champaign County Board members Tuesday night agreed to loan up to $210,000 immediately to make payments to support the Champaign County Nursing Home.

In one vote, board members approved, 15-5, a plan to use the county general fund to cover ongoing nursing home payroll costs.

The plan will be put into effect immediately, County Treasurer John Farney said Tuesday, because the nursing home is more than $100,000 short in meeting its payroll this week.

Under the arrangement, any revenue that comes into the nursing home fund will have to go straight to the county general fund to repay the loan.

“If they come in tomorrow with $10,000, I take that $10,000 and apply it to the general fund,” Farney said.

In the second vote, the board OK’d making $94,038 in structured payments out of the county’s general fund to vendors at the nursing home. That resolution passed, 16-4.

Republicans on the board warned that the financial conditions at the institution are worsening monthly, and that the nursing home expenses may require cuts elsewhere in the budget.

“We’re headed toward the financial disaster I’ve been talking about for the better part of the year I’ve been on the board,” said Mahomet Republican Jim Goss, who argued that the county budget might have to be cut to afford the payments to the nursing home. “This thing is running away from itself, and it’s a snowball that we’re not able to stop at this point. We’ve got to come to hard decisions here in the next 30, 45 days at the very slowest.”

“This bleeding has to stop. Are there tough decisions? Yes, but this county cannot keep going this way,” said Stan Harper, a St. Joseph-area Republican.

“I don’t know where the will is to sell the nursing home, but the question we all need to answer is, ‘What’s plan B?’” asked Champaign Republican Max Mitchell. “For those that wish to keep it, we do need to hear from you on what that solution is.”

The majority Democrats on the board, who have continually argued to keep the facility open, were silent.

The county is reviewing an $11 million offer to buy the nursing home. The tentative timetable calls for a county board decision on the offer in late May.

Board Chairman C. Pius Weibel acknowledged after the meeting that Goss may be right about the timeline facing the nursing home.

“I’m not sure that we do need to start thinking about that. If not then, it will be soon afterwards. It really depends on how much money the nursing home needs,” he said. “If you need $60,000 more and the general fund is getting short, you may have to lay off a person or two.”



Rosecrance drops bid

Earlier Tuesday, Weibel reported that Rosecrance Health Network had dropped its plan to lease a wing at the nursing home for use as a temporary addiction treatment center. The six-month lease would have yielded about $16,860 a month to the nursing home fund.

Approval of a provisional agreement between the county and Rosecrance had been on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting.

But problems in securing approval from the Illinois Department of Public Health prompted Rosecrance to abandon the plan.

“A significant number of issues to obtaining that approval have been resolved, but as discussions proceeded, additional issues arose,” Weibel said. “Because of these additional issues, the validity of an April 1 starting lease date became unlikely.

“This uncertainty, as well as the impossibility of determining/predicting a future valid lease date, led to the decision by Rosecrance, Inc., to terminate the lease negotiations.”

The loss of the contract is another blow to the nursing home, which owes vendors and the county government about $4 million.



Bills piling up

Although the census at the facility has improved slightly this month — to an average of about 137 residents a day — its finances remain an ongoing struggle.

In a memo to county board members Tuesday, Weibel said the nursing home would be unable to pay about $200,000 in bills this month and that the county government would need to pay the monthly employee health insurance bill, which clocks in at about $56,000.

“Last weekend,” Farney said, “they had issues with snow removal because they haven’t paid the snow-removal company. Usually, a service does that, but we had to have county employees come in, get paid overtime and take care of that.”

Absent from Tuesday’s meeting were Republican Jon Rector and Democrat Lorraine Cowart.

