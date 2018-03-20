Residents comment on new village position

RANTOUL — Changing “antiquated policies” and creation of a new community and economic development director position were the topics of comments presented by residents during the public participation period at last week’s Rantoul Village Board meeting.

“We as individuals are not immune to intimidation,” Jasmyne Boyce told the board. “We must advocate for one another for the betterment of our village — in its entirety — when we witness preferential or wrongful treatment of our neighbors.

“Taxpayers have been bullied by antiquated policies with unilateral benefits for decades. It would be best to iron this out now to ensure we do not put other programs’ and departments’ funding in jeopardy.

“I urge the board to review and correct policies, as our administrator so professionally presented — the equal ‘payouts in excess of legitimately accrued leave balances.’

“The only way to make impact with these concerns is by standing together. I’m not saying I know everything, and I know I can’t do it all by myself, but I’m willing to try.

Standing solo, it’s easier to assume that it doesn’t matter to anyone at all, but it’s harder to ignore 50 people that feel concerned about our sustainability as a community with policies currently in place.

“Let’s work together to ensure that the individuals responsible for putting our ordinances, finances, business permits and liquor licenses do so with no conflicts of interest, are people who avoid any appearance of impropriety and who operate with integrity and transparency at all times regardless of the audience or venue.

“I appreciate the willingness of our trustees to hear our concerns, but the impact would be felt more greatly if votes were cast based on the feedback you received from the public.”



Debbra Sweat, interim president of Concerned Citizens of Rantoul, said she doesn’t feel the village board is approachable or serves the interests of the citizens.

Sweat said she has received phone calls and emails regarding the search for the community economic development director to be hired by the village.

She said there are concerns that the position is tailored to Rebecca Motley, who has been serving as the village’s community economic development director. Sweat said Motley “has been primed for this position.”

“It is well known that she has been involved with the search and was on the search committee for (Village Administrator) Rick Snider’s hire. The sentiment is, this will be a quid pro-quo hire,” Sweat said.

“It is also voiced that if hired (she will be) a person overseeing the village’s interests in drafting ordinances which serve no long-term benefit or financial gain to Rantoul and demonstrates the limited future development as exhibited by her performance through the contracting consulting firm, the Center for Community Adaptation.”

Sweat said she is also concerned that due to this hire, other departments will be required to cut back.

She said the board needs to make sure the hiring is above reproach, there are no conflicts of interest, the hiree has a significant level of integrity and there is total transparency regarding the search.

Sweat reminded the board that she and former trustee Margurette Carter addressed some of the same concerns about the perception of impropriety at a prior meeting.

Sweat asked the following questions: When was this position submitted by the administrator for board approval? When did the board give its approval to proceed with this search? If the process of approval was not followed or received, shouldn’t this be considered an illegal search?

(The village board authorized the community economic development position in September, prior to Snider’s arrival as administrator.)

Sweat said she asked Carter if it was OK to use her name in her comments, and she said it was and said she strongly supported those comments.



George Papametro said his concerns with the community and economic development position is that the job “might be too broad for one person to handle.”

“I would like the board, rather than a person, have a sub-board like the liquor board,” Papametro said, adding he would like there to be input of business leaders in the community.

“I feel the position is very important for the city, but as for one person, maybe they’re exceptional at economics, but maybe they’re not very good at building codes,” Papametro said. “Whoever you hire, let’s not put those people in a losing battle because this is very important for our town to do better.”

Papametro said he saw that “a lot of money” has been set aside for the position. But he questioned the comment that the position “brought in income.”

