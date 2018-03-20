Potomac library tax vote passes by large margin

POTOMAC -- Voters in the Potomac area Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a proposal to establish a taxing district to keep the Potomac Public Library alive.

The measure passed 202-98

Voters both in and out of Potomac voted in favor of establishing the district. In-town residents voted more heavily for the measure, passing it 113-34, while those in the rural areas passed it 89-64.



The passage will allow for the establishment of a tax levy of 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That will generate a little more than $30,000 a year for the nearly 80-year-old library, which had been struggling of late financially.

The money will take a while get to the libary, however. Library board Vice President Sharita Forrest said it won't be until December 2019 that the first tax installment will arrive.

Forrest called news of the proposal's passage "fantastic."

"The members of our Vote Yes committee will be just beside themselves on that. We had been told by people who had been around for the previous (referendum, about 20 years ago) how much extra effort they saw. We had been getting positive feedback."

She said the committee did a great deal of outreach with the area press, held a town hall meeting, met with local senior citizens and went to various functions such as the local fish frys "and things like that to talk to people and pass out literature."

Asked what the library board will do first now that the measure has passed, Forrest said the board will have a conference call with its attorney "to discuss what the next step would be."

A judge will have to issue a final order certifying the election results. She said the taxing district would likely go into effect July 1.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

