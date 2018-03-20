MONEY CRUNCH: Closing village central maintenance one proposal to balance budget

A fire truck was being worked on at the village of Rantoul central maintenance department last week. The department works on a variety of village vehicles, from lawn mowers to pickup trucks to street sweepers to sewer suckers. One proposal calls for closing the facility to balance the village budget.

RANTOUL — More than a month remains before the village of Rantoul 2019 fiscal budget must be adopted, but it appears most, if not all, village board members are opposed to a proposal to close the village’s central maintenance office to balance the budget.

Administrator Rick Snider said if the department is closed, several of the 4 1/2 mechanics employed there would be reassigned to jobs elsewhere in the village, while one would be retained as a mechanic and the rest would be laid off.

A deficit due to major health care costs was cited as one primary reason for the proposal.

Members of the central maintenance department were among those attending last week’s village board meeting.

Snider said the previous budget included about $700,000 to maintain the village’s 112 vehicles and for grounds maintenance.

He said when subtracting the $180,000 budgeted for grounds maintenance, the village has been paying more than $5,200 to maintain each vehicle, which includes police cars, trailers, mowers, landscape equipment, fire trucks and other items.

Snider favors going to a lease agreement to replace the village’s aging fleet. The agreement would include a maintenance agreement.

The administrator said the shop handled 815 work orders in 2017, which amounts to 3 1/4 total orders per day when figuring in 250 work days.

“Not to pick on mechanics, (that amounts to) about 11.04 person hours per mechanic ... per item coming in,” Snider said.

He said one reason the cost remains so high to maintain the village fleet is its age. (The fleet has an average age of 14.3 years.)

Snider said the village has been hit hard by health insurance costs and cutbacks in state reimbursements, including a $148,000 cut in state income tax money.

The village had $2.5 million in health care claims that have resulted in between $300,000 and $400,000 in “actual cost.”

“That’s resulted in liability of about $230,000 to the village,” Snider said, noting that normally a village gets several years to pay that off, but not in this case.

“Also, if the state budget is delayed, payments will be delayed to the village, which means we will be subsidizing some of the things they would be paying us for out of our reserves,” Snider said. “We need to maintain our reserves as high as we can to withstand some of those things.”

Snider said the village’s costs have also risen due to “significant wage growth,” noting that there will be another $200,000 in expenses in wages alone. He said he doesn’t believe some of the wage increases that employees have come to expect are sustainable because revenues are not keeping up.

The administrator also said he would like to discontinue or curtail the amount of money transferred from utility income to the general fund.

“There has been a significant increase in that over the past couple of years,” Snider said. “I am concerned about the sustainability about that, especially when you get into a discussion of some of the other funds where there are deficits.”

He reminded the board that several trustees had expressed objections to possible future utility rate increases.



Focus on capital improvements



Snider said the village also needs to begin working on capital improvements — saying the village has not done a good job there in recent years.

“There are a number of buildings that we need to address maintenance on,” Snider said. “We also need ... development of a capital improvement plan.”

Snider also said it has been determined the village has been paying penalties to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund because of irregularities in payments to employees, including increasing retirement salaries of employees toward the end of their careers.

“That’s something that’s got to stop,” Snider said.

Trustee Chad Smith objected to that statement, saying “it’s not actually a fine,” but rather paying accrued vacation and sick time “for some of the retirements we’ve had. In our budget we have set aside more money ... than was actually required to pay for IMRF.”

Snider, however, said the village is also paying penalties due to the increase in salaries beyond the allowable 6 percent.

As for revenue increases, Snider said village income is not keeping pace with costs.

“If it weren’t for the introduction of such things as video gaming, there would have been negative growth,” Snider said.

Comptroller Pat Chamberlin said the village also needs to replace vacant or undermanned staff positions, including property and zoning administrator and two building inspectors to replace a part-time person. There is also a proposal to add a community and economic development director to replace a contract that the village will not replace.

Chamberlin said some village positions have changed. The police department operations manager post has been replaced by a police services representative, supervisor and computer tech. The village reduced the number of police officers by one and would reduce the part-time positions of building inspector, police services representative, information specialist and mechanic.

Chamberlin also noted the charge to fund the police pension fund on utility bills will increase from $1.50 a month to $2.75 a month.

Personnel, including wages and benefits, accounts for 68 percent of the village’s expenses, with the next-highest item of 9 percent (professional services). The police department is the most expensive department to maintain, accounting for 49 percent of the budget.



Trustees object

Trustee Rich Medlen said if the village were to eliminate central maintenance, he would hope it would be phased out gradually.

“I’m not comfortable with a central maintenance line item that’s all zeros,” Medlen said, to which trustee Sam Hall agreed: “I don’t feel comfortable eliminating jobs and adding new positions (citing the community and economic development director). It just doesn’t sit well. I know it’s tough times. We can do it another way.”

Snider said he is open to other ideas to cut costs and added, “The budget reflects the best way forward addressing multiple properties, not just maintaining employment or doing particular services.”

He noted that the community and economic development director position would be funded through the economic development fund and is not coming out of the general fund.

Snider said if the village does not hire a community and economic development director, “I’m not sure who’s going to provide the leadership for that area. We have some people stretched thin trying to accommodate that today.”



He said the village could look at phasing things out gradually, but other cuts would have to be found.

Smith said he didn’t think Snider’s figures “give a correct snapshot of that department.”

“Many times we have taken mechanics out of fleet maintenance to repair a window at a hangar,” Smith said. “It’s proposed we look at private vendors to do some of this work. What vendors are we going to use?

“What are their hourly rates? What’s their turnaround times? Sitting on this board, they’d better be in Rantoul. What’s the cost of taking this stuff to Champaign? Not only to fix it, but someone’s going to have to take it down there to them.”

Smith, a Rantoul volunteer firefighter, said the village bought a new fire truck a couple of years ago that cost more than half a million dollars. The truck is equipped with the latest EPA equipment.

“The maintenance on that thing is pretty strenuous,” Smith said. “If we don’t have central maintenance to work on this, our closest dealer that can work on that is Washington, Ill., 70 miles from here.”

Smith said the village would have to pay someone to drive the truck to Washington, return and then go back and get it.

He said the department continues to use a 1985 ladder truck that looks like new, for which he credits the central maintenance department. To replace the truck would cost about $1.3 million.

“Our central maintenance department, just within the fire department, saves a lot of money,” Smith said, “and it makes the 33 (volunteer firefighters) a lot safer.”

Smith said as for adding two building inspectors, the village doesn’t do enough construction to warrant that. And he said he can’t see shifting someone from general maintenance to janitorial as has been proposed.

“They’re not janitors; they’re maintenance people,” Smith said.

He said transferring utility fee income to other funds has helped the village to not raise property taxes in recent years.

Snider said by adding a building inspector, it will replace a contracted position by a retired employee. He sees the hiring as a savings to the village. Snider said the village also lacks a licensed electrical inspector.

Hall reminded the board that at a planning session in November, trustees had determined the village focus for the year would be on recreation, including development of tournaments to bring people to town.

Snider said in looking at other communities that have become sports hubs such as O’Fallon, “They have things we don’t have which are critically important. Frankly, we don’t have the quality or number of hotels to provide the number of rooms. We don’t have a restaurant of the quality that people are looking for.”

Mayor Chuck Smith said it is a disappointment that the village hasn’t moved forward with some of the recreation hub plans but added, “I think what we’re dealing with overall is basically a calamity of disasters. We have pay raises that are out of line. We also have a huge, huge deficit from the health insurance. That’s going to put a squelch on a lot of things we want to get done.”

Chuck Smith said the board has a responsibility to balance the budget.

“These are cold, hard facts,” Smith said. “I do not want a deficit budget in this village.”

Smith said it has been “a struggle selling this town because of a $11.67 tax base.”

He said he has met with many investors over the years, and that has been the biggest roadblock.

“We haven’t raised our property taxes in 10 years here,” Smith said. “We’ve held the line. We need some help in this area, some help in economic development.”

In answer to a question from trustee Terry Workman, Snider said the village is terminating a $145,000 contract with Center for Community Adaptation for economic development, which has provided the services of Rebecca Motley, Mike Royse and Amanda Royse. By hiring the village’s own community and economic development director, the cost to the village, with benefits, will be about the same, Snider said.

Regarding the proposed leasing of vehicles, Snider said the village would gradually lease out its fleet with 35 vehicles the first year. Workman said he believes leasing “is a waste because you have no value left in your car. You have nothing at the end of it.”

Trustee Hank Gamel said he likes the idea of leasing vehicles.

“It does seem like a good idea to go to leasing for reasons that might be reflected in some of the costs such as ($5,000) per year” to maintain each vehicle.

Gamel asked if any of the $3.4 million to be realized by the village for the sale of three hangars at the Rantoul airport could be transferred to the general fund. Chuck

Smith said he believes that would violate the agreement with the Air Force.

Smith suggested a compromise of cutting the maintenance department costs to what he called “the Chilton rate,” which factors how much shops should charge to repair and maintain vehicles.

Luke Humphrey, superintendent of the Recreation Department, which oversees fleet maintenance, said he is not familiar with the Chilton rate, but he will look into it.

Chuck Smith said what he is hearing from the board is that “they’re not ready to move forward on this.”

