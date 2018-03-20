Group invites village trustees to attend session

RANTOUL — Advocates for Transparency will host a public forum round table session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 26, at the AG Electric/Beltone building in the 100 block of East Sangamon Avenue.

The session will provide an opportunity for the public to ask village trustees questions about the proposed 2019 budget prior to the board’s special session the following evening.

All trustees have been invited to attend. However, open meeting laws may prohibit more than two trustees from attending.

