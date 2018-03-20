Central maintenance department started after closure of Air Force base

RANTOUL — Prior to the opening of Rantoul’s central maintenance shop to service village vehicles and other equipment, local police had their vehicles maintained by a retired policeman or at a professional shop.

“For oil changes we had one of two choices,” former Police Chief Allen Jones Sr. said. “We had one of the retired policemen who would change oil. We had to buy oil and parts, filters, etc., or take the cars to one of the local oil places. A lot of our maintenance was done at Rogers Chevrolet or Shields.”

Warranty work was done by the car dealers.

“If I bought a car from Rantoul Motors, for example, they would take care of it,” Jones said, adding that later the village began buying vehicles through state bid.

After Chanute Air Force Base was closed in 1993, the village was given the opportunity to begin servicing its own vehicles on the former base.

Former Rec Department Superintendent Rich Thomas remembers the change to a central maintenance department well. He said he and Scot Brandon were tasked with coming up with a budget for the village to operate the department in the south end of what was known as the Arts and Crafts Building (now known as the Recreation Building.)

“We started looking at the number of vehicles and number of mowers and came up with a budget where departments would share in the expense,” Thomas said. “It has worked out very well for many years. It allowed the village’s vehicles to be maintained immediately. Police cars, fire trucks, if any type of emergency vehicle goes down, it is taken care of immediately.”

Constructed in 1985 by the Air Force, the building was less than 10 years old when it was given to the village. Thomas said it is still in “great shape” and has been a low-maintenance facility.

And the shop was left virtually intact. The Air Force left lifts, jacks and tools.

“They left the things we needed to do to get into the business,” Thomas said.

He said the department started a computerized tracking system to ensure the vehicles/equipment was maintained on a regular basis.

Prior to opening the department, the village figured the cost for “farming everything out” and determined it would be much more expensive than the village maintaining/repairing its own vehicles/equipment.

“I still believe that’s true,” Thomas said, adding that the turnaround is also quicker. “When you bring a police car to central maintenance, it’s the No. 1 priority. When you drop it off somewhere else, it might not be.”

Thomas said the mechanics in the department are skilled in taking care of specialized vehicles. One brand of mowers used by the village, he said, would have to be taken to Springfield if not maintained by the department. The same goes with fire trucks, electric department vehicles and some other village equipment.

The department handles everything from village pickup trucks to street sweepers to sewer suckers.

Thomas has a definite opinion on the value of central maintenance to the village.

“I would hate to guess how much (they) have saved the village,” he said. “I think they need to look really, really hard at this before they do anything. The convenience is priceless.”

A proposal has been presented to the village board to possibly close central maintenance as a budget-saving measure.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com