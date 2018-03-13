Village trustee comes out against budget cuts to Rec Department

RANTOUL — Village trustee Terry Workman called for the village board to continue to support the Recreation Department in adoption of its upcoming budget.

Speaking at last week’s board study session, Workman said during a goal session conducted in November, “our No. 1 goal, if I recall ... was ... for us to support our Rec Department and for our Rec Department to pursue using our facilities, specifically our soccer facilities, to have tournaments to bring people to Rantoul to draw the economy and eventually make it a big tournament draw.”

Workman said he believes the board needs to keep that in mind in drawing up the budget.

He said he believes the board needs to support the Rec Department, with a budget plan “for support of the amount of personnel that they’re going to need and the amount of funds they will need to do that.”

He said the board should not be considering cutting the department’s budget.

Workman did not elaborate if there were considerations in some village circles to make budget cuts.

Mayor Chuck Smith said he was open to putting such discussion on the April study session or call a special meeting.

The board opted for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 27 at the municipal building.

Village Administrator Rick Snider said the budget process is changing this year. It is normally presented and voted on in March. To conform to statue statute, the village needs to place the budget on file for 30 days to allow public perusal.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



