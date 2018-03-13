Thomasboro Village Board amends burn law

THOMASBORO — There will be new limits on burning and increased fines for burn violations in Thomasboro.

The village board approved the changes at last week’s meeting.

Fire Chief Paul Cundiff recommended the burn ordinance be updated last August after fires burned out of control on a property owned by trustee Tony Grilo. Cundiff, who was not at the March meeting, had input on the update.

“Ultimately (Cundiff) said he’d back whatever you guys approved,” Mayor Tyler Evans told the board.

The updated ordinance prohibits the burning of garbage and construction waste, waste oil, asphalt and asphalt products, treated or painted wood, plastics and rubber.

Open burning of landscape waste is allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. Such wastes may be burned only on the property on which the materials were generated unless otherwise approved by the village or the Thomasboro Fire Protection District.

Fires are limited to a 10-foot by 10-foot area, must be at least 40 feet from the nearest building and must be constantly supervised by someone at least 18 years of age.

Recreational fires and bonfires are permitted for certain uses but must be contained in a pit or container not to exceed 16 square feet. A larger bonfire must be reported to the village as a controlled burn no less than 24 hours before the fire is lit.

Costs for putting out an outdoor fire that burns out of control are to be paid by the individual maintaining the fire. If a fire is unattended, costs are to be paid by the property owner.

Fines were set at $150 for the first violation in a 12-month period, $350 for the second and $750 for the third. Previously, fines were $50, $125 and $500.

The ordinance was passed on a 5-1 vote. Grilo cast the dissenting vote.



Other business

The board unanimously authorized purchase of a new pump for the Central Avenue lift station and cleaning of the water tower at a cost not to exceed $6,000.

An ordinance regulating vicious dogs was tabled to the April 2 meeting.

May 5 was set as the date for the community garage sale and May 12 for community cleanup day.

In the police report, Police Chief Robert Rea noted that the village Facebook page is up and running and that he will be attending training classes this month on mental health de-escalation and active shooter response. He said he had reviewed fine schedules and concluded they should be updated, giving as an example a $5 fine for a parking issue not resolved within 72 hours.

“That’s a pretty good deal,” Rea said.

Evans asked Rea to bring a proposed fine schedule to the April board meeting.

During the report from the waterworks and sewer committee, Public Works Superintendent Tyler Martin said a sinkhole on Church Street in front of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a leak in a nearby valve box will be repaired.

