Fisher board clearing way for sale of town's water system

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board last week passed several ordinances that will enable the sale of the village’s water and sewer systems to Illinois American Water Co. March 28.

One authorizes the completion of a franchise agreement with the company. Another conveys real estate, secures easement and access to the village of such property and issues the bill of sale. A third provides for a 3 percent utility tax payable to the village on water residents buy from the company.

Trustees thanked public works head Ron Ragle who will no longer be a village of Fisher employee once the sale is complete. He will be onsite just about every day maintaining the two systems.

Trustee Deb Estes said she will miss him and thanked him personally and on behalf of village residents.

“Your vision was unparalleled, and you served as an ambassador to engineers and others. “I’m going to miss you,” Estes said.

Trustee Kevin Henderson told Ragle he was probably “unappreciated” by the residents but the board knew his true worth. “You’ll be a hard one to replace.”

The board also received a proposed budget for the next fiscal year prepared by Administrator/Treasurer Jeremy Reale. The budget is different from previous years because there will no longer be a water/wastewater fund that subsidized partially several salaries.

Reale said, “The operations of the village will now be almost entirely subsidized by tax revenues for which we effectively exercise limited control.”

He is referring to income tax money from the state which is often under threat of reduction by state government.



Also the board:

• Publicly thanked Wade Lagle who worked part-time at the wastewater plant. Several years ago Lagle was instrumental in solving a problem with a stench that emanated from the plant.

• Learned from Henderson that the walk bridge that carries Sangamon Street over Owl Creek needs to be replaced in the next several years. He said it could probably be done for $12,000, whereas simply improving it could easily cost half that.

• Revised the liquor ordinance to say license holders could serve alcohol until 1 a.m. rather than midnight and then close at 1:30 a.m.

• Agreed to sell a parcel of land to the owners of the Wild Hare Bar & Grill who are currently using the lot as a beer garden. The $5,000 sales price covers the village’s costs of determining ownership and vacating it.

• Concurred with Mayor Mike Bayler’s appointment of Estes as mayor pro tem for the times when he is unable to attend a meeting.

