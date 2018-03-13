Early voting opens for primary; March 20 polling places listed

RANTOUL — Rantoul residents who want to vote early for the March 20 primary can do so at The Gathering Place, 200 S. Century Blvd.

Dates and hours:

Wednesday, March 14-Friday, March 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, March 18, 1-4 p.m.

Monday, March 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Polling places

Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 20.

A list of area polling places:

Brown Precinct, Fisher and Foosland — Fisher Community Building, 100 E. School St., Fisher.

Condit Precinct, Fisher — River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher.

Compromise Precinct, — Gifford Community Building, 101 S. Main St., Gifford.

Compromise Precinct and Kerr Precinct — I&I Antique Tractor Club, 401 Busey, Penfield.

Ludlow 1 — Ludlow Community Center, 202 E. Thomas, Ludlow.

Ludlow 2 — St. Christopher Church, 1501 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.

Ludlow 3 — Bethany Park Christian Church, 1401 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.

Rantoul 1 and Rantoul 5 — The Gathering Place, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.

Rantoul 2 — Eagle’s View Retirement Center, 200 W. International, Rantoul.

Rantoul 3 — American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul.

Rantoul 4 — Thomasboro fire station, 101 N. Church St., Thomasboro.

Rantoul 6 — Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul.

