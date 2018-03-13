Early voting opens for primary; March 20 polling places listed

RANTOUL — Rantoul residents who want to vote early for the March 20 primary can do so at The Gathering Place, 200 S. Century Blvd.
Dates and hours:
Wednesday, March 14-Friday, March 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday, March 18, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, March 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Polling places
Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 20.
A list of area polling places:
Brown Precinct, Fisher and Foosland — Fisher Community Building, 100 E. School St., Fisher.
Condit Precinct, Fisher — River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher.
Compromise Precinct, — Gifford Community Building, 101 S. Main St., Gifford.
Compromise Precinct and Kerr Precinct — I&I Antique Tractor Club, 401 Busey, Penfield.
Ludlow 1 — Ludlow Community Center, 202 E. Thomas, Ludlow.
Ludlow 2 — St. Christopher Church, 1501 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Ludlow 3 — Bethany Park Christian Church, 1401 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Rantoul 1 and Rantoul 5 — The Gathering Place, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.
Rantoul 2 — Eagle’s View Retirement Center, 200 W. International, Rantoul.
Rantoul 3 — American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul.
Rantoul 4 — Thomasboro fire station, 101 N. Church St., Thomasboro.
Rantoul 6 — Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul.
