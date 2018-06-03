Fisher residents learn what their water bills will be like

FISHER — Public works head Ron Ragle will no longer be a village of Fisher employee once the sale of the village’s water and sewer systems to Illinois American Water Company is complete.

Instead by this time next month he will work for the water company but still be onsite just about every day maintaining the two systems.

“I truly believe this is the right direction to go,” Ragle said Saturday during an informational fair for residents provided by IAWC. “We crunched numbers the past few years, and in our situation we made a choice of what is best for the whole community. I think they’ll give us a lot,” Ragle said.

Fisher will realize $6.8 million in the sale, an amount that is higher than the systems’ appraised value. Trustees said they were convinced Fisher could not itself undertake the $7 million in system updates needed in the next few years.

Dave Farrar, a senior manager for the company who works out of Champaign but lives in Fisher, said the Champaign division will absorb the Fisher operations. The company plans to make $2.9 million in capital expenditures beginning this year to upgrade the systems. That includes updating some water meters and making improvements at the sewer plant.

Additional money will be spent to completely restore and repaint the two water towers, which Farrar said has not been done for decades. The orange color scheme will remain the same, though the company logo will appear somewhere on them. One tower will be redone this year, the other, next year.

Residents could pick up a sample water bill so they knew what to expect in billing changes.

A Fisher customer who uses 4,500 gallons monthly is paying $71.55 for water and sewer now. Under IAWC that will be $91.47. But if the village had retained ownership, the rate would be $100.18.

Residents won’t be able to pay their bill in person any longer. There will be no company office in town. But there will a drop-off box, and customers can call an 800 number for customer service.

Customers can set up online accounts with the company or pay online through their own bank accounts. Trustee Deb Estes said 40 percent of residents already pay that way.

Karen Cotton, external affairs manager for American, said the company is a good corporate partner. She said it has been a member of the Mahomet Aquifer Consortium since 2000 and joined in the fight to have a portion of it designated a sole source aquifer in east central Illinois.

Cotton said the company has sponsored prescription drug disposals at police stations in towns it serves and could do that in Fisher. The company also provides grants for local fire departments and environmental groups to undertake various projects. The company and its employees also participate in various Sangamon River clean-ups.

The sale is expected to close by the end of this month.

