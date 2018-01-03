County receives only one bid to buy nursing home

URBANA — Champaign County received only one proposal Wednesday in response to its request for proposals to buy the Champaign County Nursing Home.

The proposal was submitted jointly by Extended Care Clinical LLC and Altitude Health Services Inc., both headquartered in Evanston.

The proposed purchase price is $11 million — the minimum set by the county board in its request — and the proposal included a certified check for $250,000 payable to Champaign County as an earnest money deposit.

Earlier this week, a committee created to review proposals for the purchase of the financially troubled nursing home was told to expect three to six.

“One is better than none,” said county board Chairman C. Pius Weibel, a Champaign Democrat. “I’m a little bit disappointed, but I’m not surprised.

“I thought we’d get a couple (proposals), but on the other hand, this one looks like the real thing. They have a number of nursing homes and clinics, so I’m happy about that.”

Jack Anderson, the Rantoul Republican who heads the county’s nursing home advisory board, said, “I do not want to say that I’m disappointed. I wish we could have had more and higher offers, but we were only going to choose one anyway.”

The committee appointed to evaluate proposals for the purchase of the nursing home will meet March 12 to begin reviewing the Extended Care/Altitude proposal.

A timeline set earlier said that a qualified bidder could be selected by May 15 and that the county board could approve a purchase agreement by May 24, although both dates are subject to revision by the county board.

The board, which will make the final decision on the sale of the nursing home, is not obligated to accept an offer. And most of the board’s Democrats, who have a 12-10 majority, have voiced opposition to selling it.

Any sale would require at least 15 votes by the 22-member board.

Altitude Health Services, founded in 2011, provides support services to health care facilities in the areas of clinical care, finance, legal, compliance and property management. The company also acquires and develops health care facilities.

It currently has six properties in three states, according to its website.

Extended Care Clinical LLC provides health care consultation services at 18 facilities throughout the Chicago area and northwestern Indiana.

County board members voted in January to put the nursing home up for sale after being told that the home owed more than $5.5 million to vendors and to the county government.

The most recent financial report from Champaign County Auditor Diane Michaels showed that the home owed about $3.2 million to outside vendors and about $2 million to various county funds.

By comparison, Michaels said, the county’s general fund had a balance of about $1.95 million.

