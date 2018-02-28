Ludlow awarded $10,000 grant for water treatment project

LUDLOW — The village of Ludlow has been awarded a $10,000 USDA grant to evaluate updates to its water treatment facilities.

The Rural Development funds are made available through the Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households Grant Program.

Parts of the town’s water system have not been updated for more than 70 years. None of the water mains in a south side subdivision installed about 35 years ago would be replaced.

Ludlow Mayor Steve Thomas said the grant money will be used to pay the engineering firm of Fehr Graham, Champaign, to conduct an engineering study for the project, which would involve replacement of the village’s water mains.

“We’re looking to replace all of the cast-iron water main pipe in the village,” Thomas said. “It’s about two-thirds of our water main infrastructure right now.”

He said the project would also involve a partial rehabilitation of the water plant.

The village completed a water tower project in 2013 that included cleaning and painting the tank’s interior and painting the exterior.

He said Fehr Graham is estimating the water main project would cost $1.2 million.

Thomas said the firm is working to secure a USDA grant to pay for part of the project.

“We’ve been working on this for about a year,” Thomas said. “The mains (were) put in, in 1948. We have water main breaks from time to time.”

The most recent break occurred after a fire hydrant was shut off too quickly, which puts pressure on the main.

Thomas said the village usually has one or two main breaks a year.

“The money that we spend on repairing them and patching them, we can spend ... replacing them,” Thomas said.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinvsille) announced the grant.

