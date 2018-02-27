Rantoul likely to hike liquor license fees

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul is expected to raise the fees charged to the holders of liquor licenses.

Mayor Chuck Smith said the Liquor Advisory Committee is looking at the fees, which have not been changed since 2009.

Smith said the village has left the rates the same for the past nine years “in an effort to encourage further development of those establishments.”

But he said after reviewing the fees, “We feel it would be in line for the village to make a nominal increase. Our costs of operation have increased, and we need to cover those.”

The committee met last Tuesday and was scheduled to meet again Feb. 27.

License fee holders last year paid a total of $53,000 in fees, with most paying $2,000 a year. The Rantoul Club (also known as the Knights of Columbus) and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which hold C licenses, each pay $1,000 a year, while six others, which hold R licenses, pay $1,500 a year — C&C Kitchen, El Toro, Rantoul Public House, Monical’s, Red Wheel and Sol Azteca.

A sixth business could be awarded an R license. Duane and Jennifer Smith hope to buy the Family Table restaurant in east Rantoul and are seeking a liquor license.

Chuck Smith said a restaurant license is available.

Those holding either A or P1 licenses and paying $2,000 a year are Rantoul Food Mart, Bud’s Bar, the two Casey’s stores, Country Tyme Lanes, Willow Pond, CVS Pharmacy, Linden Banquet Center, Liquor Locker, the three Circle K stores, County Market, Vegas Place, A2Z Liquors, Colonial Liquors, T&T Tavern, Rantoul Pizza Pub, Shooters, Walgreens and Walmart.

Another $550 was generated from temporary licenses, including $150 each from the VFW post, T&T Tavern and Shooters and another $50 each to Shooters and St. Malachy Church.

