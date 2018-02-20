Village proceeds with utility rate study

RANTOUL — The trustee angst over undertaking a village utility rate study appears to have abated.

At last week’s monthly meeting, the Rantoul Village Board unanimously voted to contract with Utility Financial Services to conduct a utility rate review at a cost of $35,400.

Trustee Chad Smith had expressed the most alarm at the previous week’s study session about a call for the rate study, saying the village needs to hold the line on possible rate increases as much as possible to grow the community.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the study is necessary to make sure the village’s utility rates are keeping up with costs.

Trustee Terry Workman, however, last week asked what other options the village has to forego rate hikes if the study reveals they are needed.

“What can we do?” Workman said. “If we as board members are not willing to raise the rates, what do we do then?”

Trustee Jennifer Fox said the study is needed to see “if the village is financially stable. If not, that’s when we need to sit and say, ‘Where do we go from here?’”

Trustee Hank Gamel said the village could subsidize the utilities with taxes, which he doesn’t believe the board should do.

“I agree that we don’t want to trigger an increase, but if we don’t want to do the rate study, then you could end up with a surprise and a crisis like we have in years past.”

Trustee Sam Hall said the board should look at all alternatives to utility increases.

Mayor Chuck Smith said the study is “about maintaining financial solvency.”

Chad Smith said he spoke with village staff after the study session and said he supports undertaking the utility rate study “so we can be proactive in the future. We may need to raise the rates so we’re not going in arrears.”

He said it would be better, if rate increases are necessary, to warn residents a couple of years in advance. In years past, he said, there wasn’t much advance notice.

Trustee Rich Medlen said the study might reveal some utilities don’t need adjustments while others do.

“The last thing we want to do is to have to scramble to make up a deficit,” Medlen said.



EDA loan approved

The board approved a 10-year EDA revolving loan of $120,000 at 4 percent interest to Victor Torres Jr. Torres plans to use the money to reroof five properties he owns on Garrard Street. He also plans to make improvements to the front of the downtown businesses.

Chad Smith said, to keep the public informed, it might be a good idea for the village to “set a time frame” for the start and finish of such loans.

“We want to be able to (tell the taxpayers) when we approve money and provide accountability to say, ‘This is exactly where we’re at,’” he said.

Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley said the EDA loan information is now available on the village website. There will be an annual audit to determine where each borrower is in the process.

Gamel said he was particularly glad to see the job-creation/retention requirement of EDA loans. For every $30,000 loaned, at least one job must be created or retained.

The board also approved the sale of two village-owned properties on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

They include an 800-square-foot building at 1008 Aviation Road, located next to Grissom Hall, for $20,000 to Dale Churovich of Gifford, and a building at 707 E. Veterans Parkway for $85,000 to Jens Klingenburg, doing business as 718 Real Estate, Rantoul.



In other business:

— The board voted to authorize the firm of Crow Horwath LLP to conduct the annual village audit for $76,950.

— The board authorized spending $3,300 to have the Galaxy water tank interior inspected by divers.

— Chuck Smith presented Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten with a plaque in recognition of Wooten’s 27 years of service with the police department. Wooten recently resigned to take a post with METCAD.

— The board authorized an intergovernmental agreement between the village and the Illinois Office of the Comptroller regarding access to the comptroller’s local debt recovery program.

— The board voted to waive the requirements of seeking competitive bids for construction of a new garage structure in Urbana for the METRO SWAT team, of which Rantoul is a member.

— The appointment of Cynthia Rouse to the Citizens Advisory Committee was affirmed for a term to expire in 2021.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com