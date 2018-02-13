Thomasboro to launch village community page

THOMASBORO — Thomasboro Police Chief Robert Rea’s proposed Facebook page for the police department was met with an idea to create a community page instead.



“I don’t think we can justify a community and a police Facebook page. I don’t think there would be enough activity,” trustee Tony Grilo said at the Feb. 5 board meeting.

He suggested “random little things” such as cleanup dates or the trash pickup calendar could be posted on the page.

Rea indicated he was agreeable.

“It’s a way to get information out to the community real quick,” he said. “Most adults are on Facebook anymore.”

Rea, who has been on the job four weeks, made his first report to the board. He said he has been dealing with administrative details and office organization as well as familiarizing himself with the police budget and village ordinances. He has also performed a preliminary staff study and concluded, based on METCAD calls, that there wasn’t an urgent need to increase staff.

A tentative arrangement has been made with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office regarding calls for service when no village officers are on duty. Rather than sending a deputy out on a non-emergency call such as a gas station drive-off, a message will be left for the police department and an officer will take a report the next day, Rea said.

“That may depend on the person (calling),” Rea said. “If they want to make a report (at the time), that’s OK with the sheriff’s office. (A deputy) will take the report.”

Rea said he participated in a safety drill at Thomasboro Grade School. After he attends school safety training next month, he plans to meet with school administrators about revising the safety plan.



Other business

In other business, the board granted informal consent to spending about $20,000 to purchase a sewage pump to replace one that is failing. Approval will be voted on at the March regular board meeting.

The board heard a report from Kemper CPA Group regarding the annual financial audit. The village was given a “clean audit opinion.”

The only issue raised was a loss in the new trash fund that was likely due to a lag between payments to the trash hauler and customer receipts. The audit recommended that if a loss occurs again next year, the village may have to consider if charges are sufficient.

Monday, Feb. 26, was set as the date for the annual budget study session. It will begin at 6 p.m.

The board also authorized a $1,000 annual contribution to the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County.

