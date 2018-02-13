Ludlow board not ready to fill vacant seat yet

LUDLOW — The village board will wait one more month to fill a vacant seat on the board.

Mayor Steve Thomas said the board has one possible replacement for Sarah Hills, who stepped down from the board in January due to a time conflict with her job in Rantoul.

Thomas had appointed Hills to the board in June.

“We will give it another four weeks before making a decision to see if anyone else has any suggestions or wants to consider” seeking the board seat, Thomas said.

A new appointee will be named, pending board approval.

The village board met Thursday. The meeting was moved to that day due to inclement weather Feb. 5.

The board also discussed replacing a pickup truck equipped with a plow with one that Ludlow Township is trading in.

“We sized up theirs; we sized up ours, and we really didn’t think it was worth it,” Thomas said, noting there was not enough difference in the age and mileage of the two trucks to make the purchase worthwhile.

The board further discussed commercial cleaning of the community center.

The senior citizens group that uses the building has offered to contribute $100 a month for the cleaning. The board took no action so it can investigate a couple other possible bids.

The board earlier had received a bid of $80 per cleaning for two cleanings a month.

The board also discussed the hostess for the senior citizens meals having agreed to clean the kitchen and the meeting room where the seniors eat at the community center. The board has not been satisfied with how the cleaning has been done and will talk to the hostess.

Outstanding water bills were discussed, which “were nothing too drastic,” Thomas said.

He said there are “four or five accounts” that are in arrears, and notices will be sent.

Thomas said that number “is a far cry from what it used to be.”

Rick Chenoweth discussed a water main break at 136 Walnut St. A great deal of water was lost, and it took two days of digging to fix.

It was learned the village’s engineer will discuss the water main project at the March meeting.

The board’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, March 5, at the community center.

