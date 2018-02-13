Fisher will have sizable investment after sale

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board adopted its revised investment policy at its monthly meeting last week.

Attorney Marc Miller said the policy aligns with state law. With the proceeds from the water and sewer systems, the village anticipates a sizable amount of money to invest at 2-3 percent return in interest, even after various loans are paid off. Investments chosen will allow for liquidity should the village need to tap into those funds.

Also the board:

— Authorized spending $2,300 to fund half the cost of a new scoreboard on the south side of the Little League field. Resident Seth Coulter, a board member of the youth baseball program, told the board that Gymnasium Matters of Bourbonnais will sell the 8- by 4-foot LED-display scoreboard for $4,539.

— Authorized purchase of new aluminum pumps for the wastewater treatment plant from USA Blue Book for $3,800.

—Agreed to sell a 1985 dump truck, declared surplus property, to East Bend Township for $300.

— Committed its share, $392, to two Champaign County electronics recycling events in May and October. The drive is open only to county residents whose towns are sharing the costs of the program.

— Learned that the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher club, under the leadership of Paula Zwilling, will apply for a $400 grant but must put some “sweat equity” into whatever project they undertake, according to Mayor Mike Bayler. The board informally decided that perhaps the best project the youth could undertake would be to plant and otherwise help with downtown planters that businesses would maintain.