Fisher residents can learn what new water rates will be

FISHER — Fisher Mayor Mike Bayler wants residents to know what their new water rates will be prior to the closing of the sale of the village’s water and sewer systems to Illinois American Water Co.

The village board will host an informational meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at the community building to discuss the rates and any other questions residents have about the sale.

Bayler said rates will increase over current ones, which reflect a 50 percent increase from the previous year. Baylere stresses that new rates will be less than what they would be had the village kept its systems and raised rates another 40 percent this spring.

Bayler said a customer who uses 4,500 gallons monthly is paying $71.55 for water and sewer now. Under IAWC, that will be $91.47. But if the village had retained ownership, the rate would have been $100.18.

Bayler said one of the first things the company will do when it owns the facilities will be to upgrade all remaining water meters to radio reads. Residents will be notified to schedule appointments for meter changes soon after the sale closes in late March.

At the March 3 meeting IAWC reps will be available with a sample bill to demonstrate how charges are broken out for meter and franchise fees as well as fire protection.

In July the board agreed to sell its water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water for $6.8 million. That amount is higher than the systems’ appraised value.

Trustees said they were convinced Fisher could not itself undertake the $7 million in system updates needed in the next few years. The board raised water and sewer rates by 50 percent in April 2017, and further increases would have come over the next two years if the village had kept the systems.

