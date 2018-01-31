'This is a big, diverse county': Officials explain need for executive post

RANTOUL — Champaign County Farm Bureau pushed for creation of a county executive position to hopefully reduce gridlock and to provide a more streamlined form of government.

That’s the message Farm Bureau Director Brad Uken gave to those attending an informational meeting on the county executive position last week. Gordy Hulten, the Republican candidate for the post, whom Farm Bureau has endorsed, also spoke.

Democrat Darlene Kloeppel is also seeking the position.

County voters approved creating the office of county executive. The county chamber of commerce, Hulten and state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, also spearheaded the campaign for creation of the office.

Uken said it is hoped that the new executive will be accountable to all voters, not just one particular district as it appears some county board members are.

“One example is currently how some county board members say they can’t back selling the county nursing home when their district didn’t vote for it,” despite the advisory referendum passing countywide.

Uken said the county board has been rehashing many of the same issues with no progress for years.

“How many years have we talked about the county nursing home and county jail?” Uken said. “There’s also the IT side. They just keep talking about it. We felt the executive could set the agenda and get things done.”

A county executive will operate similarly to that of a state governor. He or she will be able to veto board votes, but it will take a three-fourths majority of the county board of 22 members to override that veto.

Uken said it is hoped the executive will also provide a strong voice in leadership, working closely with other elected county officials as well as in Springfield and in Washington, D.C.

The county board is made up of 12 Democrats and 10 Republicans.

“The executive will have the opportunity to work with both sides,” Uken said. “I believe (the executive) will force both sides to work together.”

The county executive will preside over all county board meetings, which is currently the role of the county board chairman. He or she will break any tie votes.

The executive will also present a county budget, which will have to be approved by the county board.

Appointments will also be a role of the executive for posts such as drainage district officials, and the executive will present an annual state of the county message to the board.

The official, who will be elected in November and take office Dec. 3, will also be required to follow through on all ordinances and resolutions passed by the board, and will oversee all non-countywide elected officials.

Hulten, who has served as county clerk since 2011, said he is seeking the post for several reasons, starting with the need for fiscal accountability.

He said the county government operates with an outdated Microsoft Doss AS400 system that is 45-50 years old that the county has been putting off replacing for 20 years. Only one person knows how to operate the system, and he wants to retire, but no one can be found to take the operator’s place.

The price tag to replace the system sits at more than $1 million, but it will allow the county to begin consolidating some positions.

The potential sale of the county nursing home is another reason Hulten is seeking the post.

The nursing home sits at $5 1/2 million in the hole and has lost about $130,000 a month for the last 15 years. Keeping the nursing home open threatens the fiscal stability of the rest of the county departments.

The county has set an $11 million price tag for sale of the nursing home.

Hulten also favors independent redistricting of county board districts.

In the past, the board has set its own district boundaries basically designed to ensure that incumbents remain in office.

“You have four of our county board members who have ever faced a general election in their careers, and some of our county board members have been there for 30 years,” Hulten said.

He said the practice is having a “real and detrimental effect on county government,” and it has for a long time.

Hulten said the executive will have the power to reverse the redistricting process. He favors establishing an independent redistricting commission that includes non-politicians.

Hulten favors maintaining at least a 22-member board but perhaps changing to just one board member per district to reduce the number of people each member represents.

Hulten also said the county needs to play an active role in economic development — something it doesn’t do now.

Promoting the county and working with neighboring counties benefits everyone, he said.

Hulten said Will County is the only other Illinois county with a county executive, but he said it doesn’t work very well because there is a lot of in-fighting.

“I think there’s an opportunity in Champaign County to do things differently,” Hulten said, noting he has good relationships with county board members and other officials.

“This is a big, diverse county with lots of different needs,” Hulten said, “and the areas that county government is designed to serve are the areas outside the larger non-home-rule municipalities. That is where county government has dropped the ball the most is the opportunity to serve those areas.”

